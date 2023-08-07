Flood Discharge Work Continues in Tianjin as Water Levels Remain High in Daqing River

Tianjin Continues Flood Discharge Work as Water Levels Remain High

China News Service, Tianjin, August 7th – The Tianjin Water Affairs Bureau has reported that flood discharge efforts in Tianjin are still ongoing. According to the latest flood forecast, the Daqing River experienced flooding on August 6th, reaching the sixth port of Xiqing District. The water level at the head of the Daqing River remained at 5.78 meters, while the water level at the flood gate of the Duliujian River rose slightly. As of August 7th, the water level in the Dongdian Flood Storage and Detention Area equaled that of the Daqing River. The high water level is expected to continue. Currently, the Daqing River is discharging 50.11 million cubic meters of water daily into the Duliujian River. So far, a total of 298 million cubic meters of floodwater has been discharged, with an additional 222 million cubic meters discharged into the sea via the Duliujian River.

In order to ensure the safety of the Daqing River’s flood discharge, the Tianjin Water Affairs Department has taken several measures. They have installed two automatic radar water level stations in the Dongdian Flood Storage and Detention Area and established a set of vertical water gauges every 2 kilometers along the banks of the section from Taitou to the sixth port of the Daqing River. Additionally, a professional drone team has been deployed to conduct inspections of the flood storage and detention area, providing timely information on the flood situation. To meet the flood control and rescue needs, 1.7 million woven bags and 24 colored strips of cloth have been sent to the first line of emergency rescue in the Dongdian flood storage and detention area, along with 10,000 square meters of lighting and 4 lighting vehicles. Over 110 construction personnel and 20 construction vehicles have also been mobilized, setting up 131 lights on both sides of the Daqing River and from the Jingba Line to the Daqing River Embankment. This lighting provides support for night rescue operations. There has also been coordination with Binhai New Area to prepare for the flood discharge of the entire section of the Duliujiao River and open the flood discharge channel. Additionally, efforts have been made to utilize the Duliujianhe flood gate and the Duliujianhe tidal gate to release the floodwater from the Daqing River.

Meanwhile, the Yongding River continues to experience flooding as well. On August 7th, the discharge flow of the Lugou Bridge flood diversion hub in the upper reaches of the Yongding River decreased. The water level of the Dian Junction fluctuated slightly, but the overall flood discharge process remained stable. To increase the discharge flow, the Tianjin Water Affairs Department has arranged for the Yongding New River tide gate to release water in time with the tide. It is expected that the water level and flow of the Yongding River will slowly decline after August 8th, and the water will begin to recede.

According to the hydrological survey and report from Hebei Province, the discharge of the Huangbizhuang Reservoir of the Hutuo River remained stable on August 7th, while the water level of the Ziyaxin River also remained steady. It is anticipated that the flood will enter Tianjin around August 8th, specifically affecting Ziya Xinhe in the Binhai New Area. The government of Binhai New Area is currently intensifying inspections of key sluice stations and sluice gates along the Ziyaxin River to promptly address any flood safety concerns and ensure regional flood control safety.

The Tianjin Water Affairs Department has mobilized 5,671 inspection personnel to inspect 6,257 kilometers of embankments. They are focusing on the Daqing River, Yongding River, Ziyaxin River, Duliujian River, Jiyun River, Chaobaishin River, and Beiyun River, conducting 24-hour embankment inspections in the Dongdian flood storage and detention area and the Yongding River flooded area. The inspections prioritize identifying dangerous and weak sections of dikes, buildings passing through embankments, and bridges within the peripheral embankment of the flood storage and detention area to ensure timely detection and resolution of any potential risks.