Flood from Daqing River Reaches Tianjin City Boundary, Approaches Xiqing District

Tianjin Braces for Incoming Floodwaters from Daqing River

Tianjin, China – The Municipal Water Affairs Bureau has reported that the flood from the Daqing River is inching closer to the city boundary, with an expected arrival at the sixth port of Xiqing District by August 5. Currently, the flood stands 2 kilometers away from Taitou Town, Jinghai District, and is set to enter the Duliujian River before flowing into the sea.

At noon on August 4, the floodwaters reached Tianjin after discharging from the newly built houses along the Daqing River. The water entered Jinghai District through Taitou Town in the Dongdian Flood Storage and Detention Area. The highest water level recorded in the Taitou Town section of the Daqing River was 5.08 meters.

In order to ensure the safety of flood discharge, the Municipal Water Affairs Department has been collaborating closely with the Sea Committee of the Ministry of Water Resources and Hebei Province. This cooperation aims to closely monitor the flood flow in the upper reaches of the Daqing River and the changes in water levels within Tianjin in real-time. By scientifically assessing the flood control situation, authorities hope to provide assistance to the Dongdian flood storage and detention area, as well as support flow reduction river flood discharge efforts.

Additionally, the Municipal Water Affairs Department has taken measures to strengthen and raise certain embankments in the Dongdian Flood Storage and Detention Area. With a 42.5-kilometer embankment in place, each section has been assigned responsible personnel to patrol the area around the clock, ensuring any potential hazards are detected.

See also  Our city issued the No. 2 "Order of the Chief River Chief of Anshan City" to strengthen the five major deployments to ensure the safety of rivers and lakes-Today Anshan-Anshan Municipal People's Government

The latest flood forecast indicates that the water levels in Taitou Town, Jinghai District, Xiqing District Sixth Port, and the Duliujian River floodgate may continue to rise due to the flood discharge. To expedite the flood discharge process, authorities plan to increase the discharge flow.

Meanwhile, the Yongding River is still experiencing ongoing flooding, resulting in a rise in water levels in the affected areas and downstream at the Qujiadian hub. To support flood control efforts and emergency monitoring, the municipal water affairs department has dispatched flood control experts to the flooded area. It is expected that the flood flow will gradually decrease after August 6.

As Tianjin braces for the incoming floodwaters, efforts are being made to safeguard the city and its residents. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking proactive measures to address any potential risks.

Written by Zhang Yu for Jinyun News.

