Flood in Prato, the situation in the parishes [notiziediprato.it]

In the city, the basements of the church of San Giovanni Battista in Maliseti and of the Regina Pacis in Santa Lucia were flooded. In Val di Bisenzio the Badia di Vaiano and the parish church of Gamberame were hit

The church of San Giovanni Battista in Maliseti and the Regina Pacis in Santa Lucia in Prato, the Badia di Vaiano and the church of San Leonardo in Gamberame in Valbisenzio. These are the parishes most affected by the strong wave of bad weather that crossed the Prato area yesterday.

In Maliseti the parish areas located underground are completely flooded. In Santa Lucia, the Regina Pacis church reported flooding of the basement where the lounge, a kitchen and two catechism classrooms are located. In the other areas of the city where the most critical situations occur, the parish churches of San Pietro a Figline and Sant’Ippolito in Piazzanese were spared. Among the parishes affected by the flood we also highlight that of Santi Martyrs in the Cilianuzzo area. Here too the water reached the pastoral environments located underground compared to the church which is elevated. A few centimeters of water entered the theater room, the catechism classrooms and the scout group headquarters, but that was enough to fill everything with mud. The parish priest Don Gianni Gualtieri together with the boy scouts were busy all day cleaning up the rooms, which will probably continue until Monday.

In Gamberame, in the lower part of the town, the one located near the Bisenzio embankment, the parish church was invaded by water and mud. The sacristy and parish archives were also flooded. On Sunday the community will celebrate mass at 11.30 am in the nearby church of Faltugnano.

In Vaiano, in the Abbey of San Salvatore, water entered, covering the floor up to the first step of the presbytery. This morning it had already flowed out and the parish priest Don Marco Locati was helped by a large number of parishioners to clean the floor and the benches soiled by mud. In the next few hours it will be understood whether festive masses can be celebrated in church on Sunday and according to the usual timetable. Otherwise the functions will be held in the spaces once occupied by the parish club. The conferral of confirmations in San Lorenzo a Usella has been postponed.

The parish of Vaiano and that of Mercatale di Vernio have made their environments available to accommodate people forced to abandon their homes. In Vaiano the pastoral center is available, while in Mercatale there are club rooms equipped with kitchens. In Schignano the parish priest Don Luigi D’Arco opened the doors of the rectory to two elderly people in need of shelter and help.

