The request for availability arrived on Thursday evening from the National Civil Protection Department and was immediately accepted by the PCR of our region which then started the procedures for the mission.
Guido Surza
1 minute of reading
The request for availability arrived on Thursday evening from the National Civil Protection Department and was immediately accepted by the PCR of our region which then started the procedures for the mission.
Guido Surza
1 minute of reading
This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More