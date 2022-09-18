Home News Flood in the Marche, a Navajo song: his school remembers Noemi
News

Senigallia – A Navajo song to remember their mate swallowed by mud. With the verses of the Indians of America, the students, the professors, all the staff of the socio-economic high school of Senigallia, cried on Facebook Noemi Bartoluccithe 17-year-old killed by last Thursday’s water bomb.

Here is the text of the post: “Noemi, 4BU address Human Sciences, victim of the flood … Don’t stay crying on my grave, / I’m not there, I don’t sleep. / A thousand winds blow, / I’m the diamond sparkle on I am the sunlight on the ripe wheat / I am the autumn drizzle / when you wake up in the stillness of the morning … / It is the stars that shine at night / Do not stay crying on my grave, / I am not there , I do not sleep”.

And then the collective signature: “The headmaster, the director of general and administrative services, the headmaster’s staff, the teachers and the Ata staff join in the pain of the tragic and premature death of the student Noemi Bartolucci”.

