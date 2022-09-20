On Tuesday 20 September, around half past four in the morning, the team of volunteers from the Civil Protection of the Province of Treviso left for Senigallia, to help the Marche community hit in recent days by a tragic flood that devastated the area between Ancona, Pesaro and Urbino.

The arrival of the Treviso Civil Protection

The group, made up of 6 volunteers as indicated by the Veneto Region, which activated the seven Provinces immediately after the disaster to carry out the evacuation and cleaning up of the flooded areas, arrived in the Senigallian area around 9.30.

Volunteers of the Treviso Civil Protection in the Marche

In detail, the team of the Province of Treviso organized for the operation is made up of three volunteers from the Knights of the Ether Association of Conegliano and three from the Civil Protection of Zero Branco and left for the Marche equipped with an AIB module (used for fire-fighting activities) that will be used to repel muddy material from the roads, a pick-up, a trailer, a motor pump and a submersible pump, necessary means to free the premises from water.

Another photo of the Treviso volunteers in the Marche region

In the morning, the reconnaissance of the area began immediately and support activities for the population began, emptying the cellars, disposing of branches and debris, cleaning the streets from mud and residues carried by water.

“The Province immediately took action to organize a Civil Protection team that could provide the necessary aid to the towns and citizens of the Marche affected by this terrible event – underlines the president of the Province of Treviso, Stefano Marcon – I therefore want to thank all the volunteers who have communicated their availability and the group that is now engaged in rescue activities. Once again, I express deep condolences for the victims of the Marche community and full solidarity with my fellow presidents of the Province and administrators of the Marche Region involved in the tragic flood, engaged in the difficult work of restoring safety, traffic and the territory ».