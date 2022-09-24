Home News Flood Marche, force roadblock and invests voluntary
The man who hit a civil protection volunteer in Senigallia is under investigation in a state of freedom. It is a 74-year-old local: he wanted to go to one of the streets still closed for the removal of mud and debris, at the intersection of via Anita Garibaldi and via Marche.
First he quarreled with the volunteer, a 41-year-old from the province of Grosseto, who was guarding the barriers, then he tried to force the stop, moving the barriers and passed, smashing the volunteer, to escape without providing help. The volunteer who is part of the Vab (Vigilanza Anti Forest Fires) Tuscany was transported to the hospital, where only bruises were found. The traffic police have collected elements from some witnesses, but in the meantime the investor has presented himself to the carabinieri.

“Those who work for the common good cannot be a target. Maximum solidarity with the VAB volunteer, intentionally run over by a motorist. And our gratitude goes to all the operators involved in assisting the population”. Thus in a tweet the Civil Protection comments on what happened today in the Marche where a motorist forced a roadblock by investing a volunteer at work.

