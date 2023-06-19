Flood. Regional tender “Women and work”, extended to 1 September 2023 – 1 pm

Bologna – One extension per assist the areas of Emilia-Romagna affected by the flood. Postponed from 20 June to 1st September – 1 pm – the deadline for submitting an application contribution to the new edition of the regional tender “Women and work”promoted byDepartment of Equal Opportunities.

The decision was assumed and formalized with a resolution from Giunta in today’s session, for give more time to organize to the local authorities and associations to which the tender is addressed, given the state of difficulty in which the territories affected by the floods in May find themselves. And for to encourage the widest possible participation.

It is in fact a concrete tool to facilitate access by women donne still’stable employment e qualityto give new opportunities for professional growth and to facilitate life balance e Work. There are available 1.5 million euros in the two-year period 2023 – 2024 (750 thousand euros for each of the two years) to finance initiatives and projects presented by Common e Unions of municipalities, associations, organizations and non-profit organizations aimed at supporting the equal presence of women in the economic life of the territory.

With a priority for interventions that give life to or strengthen the territorial network, that is, which provide for the collaboration between public bodies, companies, trade union organizations, private social organizations. And – among the novelties of this edition – initiatives to promote awareness and adoption of the system of certification of gender equality.

“The tender aims to support access to stable and quality employment and to strengthen welfare networks, and provides contributions of up to 80% of the cost of the interventions – explains the councilor for Equal Opportunities , Barbara Lori-. And precisely because we hope for broad participation throughout the region, this extension was important, to facilitate as much as possible the administrations and associations of the areas seriously affected by the flood. Promoting work, and women’s work in particular, is one of the priorities of our mandate, also reaffirmed in the Pact for work and for the climate: we want to help women find work, improve their professional condition, also by starting up self-employed . Objectives addressed by the ‘Women and work’ tender, which in the last edition made it possible to give support to 42 projects”.

With this announcement they rise to almost 4 million of Euro (3,855,000) the total resources allocated by the Region from 2020 to today to promote women’s access to the world of work, with 84 interventions financed on the whole territory.

What finances the tender

As regards the support for women’s entry into the world of work or the qualification of work activity – the first of the two intervention sectors of the tender – assistance and consultancy services can be financed for businesswomen e self-employed workers; projects to promoteautoimpiego e female entrepreneurship; the economics training e financial; the paths of social inclusion e working of women at risk of social fragility (for example victims of gender-based violence).

The second sector of the call concerns project support of corporate welfare e of community to improve the organization of work, but also the quality of life.

There are many lines of action envisaged: from the adoption of business organization plans marked by greater flexibility, the development of territorial and second-level bargaining for the adoption of life- reconciliation measuresWork. From pilot initiatives to the implementation of company canteen services, laundry/ironing, car-pooling e car-sharing in home-work travel; to the development of ways of working such as co-working, smart working, telelavoro.

It’s still: intercompany services to be carried out in collaboration also with service cooperatives, private social associations; extension of existing welfare and/or conciliation networks also through the involvement of businesses, training institutions, universities, local administrations, social partners.

The questions

The biennial regional tender is in application in the regional law n. 6/2014 “Framework law for equality and against gender discrimination” and the regional plan against gender violence.

There’s time until 13.00 on 1st September 2023 to submit applications, exclusively electronically, using the online service available on the Region’s website at this link

Elena Contini

