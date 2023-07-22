Home » Flood: ‘Romagna tin bota’ exhibition inaugurated in Cesena – News
Flood: ‘Romagna tin bota’ exhibition inaugurated in Cesena – News

Flood: ‘Romagna tin bota’ exhibition inaugurated in Cesena – News

‘Romagna tin bota’ was inaugurated this afternoon in the Ex Pescheria municipal art gallery in Cesena.


The initiative, promoted and planned following the flood that hit Romagna last May 2023, consists of fundraising implemented through the online sale of photographic prints and illustrations donated by authors of national and international prestige (such as: Guido Guidi, Stephen Shore, Alec Soth, Massimo Vitali, Archivio Basilico), the proceeds of which will be donated to the Region. The exhibition features a selection of prints made available by the photographers and illustrators of the project in several public and central places of city life (galleria Pescheria, Biblioteca Malatestiana and Piazza Almerici), accompanied by photographic reportage videos of the flood by photographers from the Emilia Romagna area. The exhibition will be available, even in the evening, until 3 September 2023 in Piazza Almerici and in the Malatestiana Library during the opening hours of the Modern Library and in the Pescheria gallery.

