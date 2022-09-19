SENIGALLIA – In life it is also a matter of slopes and differences in height. This is what the traders of the historic center of Senigallia believe, close to the Misa river. “That restored bridge was our condemnation, we are its prisoners – says Paolo Manoni of Caffè Portici as he throws kilos of cakes and looks disconsolately at the unusable refrigerators – Its sides closed by bulkheads, its span too low, served as a wall to water, mud and debris that came like a fury from above “.