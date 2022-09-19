Home News Flood, the protest of the traders of Senigallia: “We have lost everything, the restored bridge over the Misa has condemned us”
News

Flood, the protest of the traders of Senigallia: “We have lost everything, the restored bridge over the Misa has condemned us”

by admin
Flood, the protest of the traders of Senigallia: “We have lost everything, the restored bridge over the Misa has condemned us”

SENIGALLIA – In life it is also a matter of slopes and differences in height. This is what the traders of the historic center of Senigallia believe, close to the Misa river. “That restored bridge was our condemnation, we are its prisoners – says Paolo Manoni of Caffè Portici as he throws kilos of cakes and looks disconsolately at the unusable refrigerators – Its sides closed by bulkheads, its span too low, served as a wall to water, mud and debris that came like a fury from above “.

See also  The outburst of Biot's son: "My father fought the Gulf War and Iraq, if involved it was for the family"

You may also like

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Zhao Yide emphasized at the video scheduling meeting...

Friuli Venezia Giulia seen from space: the photo...

Zhao Yide emphasized at the video scheduling meeting...

Unwanted calls, Privacy Guarantor: 1,700 reports in the...

Putin is the great absentee at the funeral...

Salvini: “Pontida province of Hungary? Letta doesn’t think...

Robbery in a slot room in Oderzo, bandits...

Totti-Blasi, erotic messages on Ilary’s chat. The lawyer...

Peregrine falcon preys on a pigeon in Piazza...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy