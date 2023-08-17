Home » Flooded streets, flooded basements: storms over NRW – news
Flooded streets, flooded basements: storms over NRW – news

Heavy thunderstorms passed over NRW during the night. The German Weather Service issued a severe weather warning for the Ruhr area, which was also the hardest hit.

In Gelsenkirchen, streets were completely flooded, sometimes heavy gusts of wind caused trees to tip over, some of which fell on vehicles. After a rainwater retention basin overflowed, the water was up to 1.50 meters high in some streets. The fire brigade had to use inflatable boats there. According to information from the fire brigade, several people had to be rescued from their vehicles at some motorway underpasses. In Gelsenkirchen alone, the fire brigade was deployed around 150 times by 4 a.m.

In Waltrop, 41 liters of rain per square meter fell within an hour – in Dortmund 34. Numerous cellars filled with water here. The fire brigade responded 35 times. Some cellars were also flooded in Unna.

Frankfurt Airport is canceling dozens of flights

Parts of Hesse, Baden-Württemberg, Rhineland-Palatinate and Thuringia were also affected by the storms. Because of the heavy rain over Frankfurt am Main, dozens of flights were canceled at the airport there: On Wednesday evening, large amounts of water had collected on the apron, among other things, said an airport spokesman. Flights could not take off on time or had to be diverted to other airports.

