Accident on the La Calera road, leaves a cyclist seriously injured

A strong accident occurred on the morning of March 3 in which a cyclist and a motorcyclist were involved. According to information from those who witnessed the event, the incident occurred at kilometer 3 of the road to La Calera, which is popularly known by cycling fans as the Patios climb.

Witnesses at the scene reported the seriousness of the crash as the bicycle on which the cyclist was traveling was completely destroyed. On his part, the cyclist, presented complicated injuries to his face and body, since everything seems to indicate, according to what was captured by those present on the road, that his hand was fractured.