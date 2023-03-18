Home News Flooding in Vía La Calera causes chaos in mobility
News

Flooding in Vía La Calera causes chaos in mobility

by admin
Flooding in Vía La Calera causes chaos in mobility

Accident on the La Calera road, leaves a cyclist seriously injured

A strong accident occurred on the morning of March 3 in which a cyclist and a motorcyclist were involved. According to information from those who witnessed the event, the incident occurred at kilometer 3 of the road to La Calera, which is popularly known by cycling fans as the Patios climb.

Witnesses at the scene reported the seriousness of the crash as the bicycle on which the cyclist was traveling was completely destroyed. On his part, the cyclist, presented complicated injuries to his face and body, since everything seems to indicate, according to what was captured by those present on the road, that his hand was fractured.

See also  Day without a car in Bogotá: This is how this new journey progresses minute by minute

You may also like

Gualaceo prevails 2-1 over Orense in the restart...

Health Secretariats must monitor continuity of care for...

Marvin Ducksch against Gladbach best Bremen – grade...

“Casual” was declared in an emergency situation

A young man who suffered an accident in...

UN: Will do everything possible to extend the...

Chilean government launches campaign to prevent sexist violence...

[Hong Kong News]The sword refers to the rare...

Bitcoin course forecast: Massive pump at BTC –...

Club Atlético 3 de Febrero receives sponsorship from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy