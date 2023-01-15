At least 27 people have died and more than 614,000 have been affected by flooding in the Philippines since January 2, according to data from the Philippine Office of Civil Defense (ODC) released on Sunday.

In addition, the balance includes eleven people injured and three missing while 112,000 people have had to leave their homes due to the floods, which mainly affect the islands of Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

The authorities have declared a state of calamity in eight cities and towns and one province, according to the ODC, quoted by ABS-CBN television. Damage to agriculture is estimated at 258.3 million pesos (4.34 million euros) and damage to infrastructure is estimated at 171 million pesos (2.87 million euros). There is damage to 1,281 homes.

The Philippine Government has so far mobilized aid worth 31.6 million pesos (5.31 million euros) for those affected and has deployed search and rescue teams.