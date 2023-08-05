Floods cause huge damage in Slovenia – DW – 05.08.2023

The situation in Slovenia is particularly dramatic. The country is grappling with its worst floods and landslides in more than three decades. Several places were cut off from the surrounding area because of the floods and masses of rubble. Some of them were supplied with drinking water and food by helicopter, and some soldiers tried to get to these places on foot.

The Slovenian police determined in four deaths whether there was a connection with the storms. The body of a man was found on the bank of the swollen Sava River in the capital Ljubljana on Saturday. The day before, three people had probably died because of the storm. Two of the fatalities are Dutch mountaineers who suffered potentially fatal lightning strikes while hiking. Five more Dutch people are missing in Slovenia.

Prime Minister Golob complains of huge damage

Prime Minister Robert Golob said his country suffered “probably the greatest damage from a natural disaster in the history of (since 1991) independent Slovenia”. The total damage is expected to exceed 500 million euros, he estimated. The main damage was the road and energy infrastructure, and hundreds of residential buildings were damaged or destroyed

Slovenia’s Prime Minister Golob estimates the damage at at least 500 million eurosImage: Ales Beno/AA/picture alliance

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged help to Slovenia. The damage in the Adriatic country is “heartbreaking,” she tweeted. The EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Protection, Janez Lenarcic, will consult with the government in Ljubljana.

Situation in Dravograd particularly bad

In Dravograd near the border with Austria, 110 people, including 30 tourists, had to be brought to safety after a landslide on Saturday. Another landslide threatened there. The place is located at the confluence of three swelling rivers Drava, Meze and Mislinje. Mayor Anton Preksavec spoke of an “apocalypse of truly biblical proportions.”

Croatia fears a tidal wave, so far there has been no major damageImage: Igor Soban/PIXSELL/picture alliance

Meanwhile, neighboring Croatia to the south is expecting a high tidal wave from the rivers coming from Slovenia. Several communities built sandbag dams as a precaution. The Adriatic coast was also partially affected. In Split, after a storm and heavy rain, vehicles had to be brought to safety from flooded streets and basements had to be pumped out.

Water masses also in Carinthia and Styria

In the southern Austrian provinces of Carinthia and Styria, further flooding threatened after new heavy rains. More than 2,500 firefighters were deployed in each of the federal states, as well as dozens of soldiers. In a southern suburb of Klagenfurt am Wörthersee, the capital of Carinthia, a retention basin had to be pumped out to keep it from overflowing.

Floods also in Austria, here a picture from KuehnsdorfImage: Louisa Off/REUTERS

In Lavamünd, completely soaked slopes began to slide and threatened residential buildings. In Leibnitz in Styria, a retirement home was evacuated as a precaution. In another town, people were picked up from their homes by boats and taken to safety.

In southern Burgenland, the situation has eased after the recent rainfall. Because motorways and alternative roads were partly closed due to the flooding, there were traffic jams on the most important transit routes for Croatia vacationers on Saturday morning. Authorities recommended postponing trips to or through northern Slovenia.

