Floods in Kalehe: more than 200 families benefit from government aid

Radio Okapi/Ph. Emmanuel ELAMEJI of Kabedi”/>

More than 200 families affected by the floods in Kalehe (South Kivu) received aid from the Congolese government on Tuesday 9 May.

This assistance consists in particular of bags of rice, flour, beans, cans of oil, boxes of soap and loincloths for women who have lost everything.

These households also each received the sum of 2 million Congolese francs.

The general hospital of Nyamukubi received a sum of 25 million Congolese francs to enable it to take good care of the wounded.

The Minister of Social Affairs, Modeste Mutinga has also donated 34 million FC for the purchase of tarpaulins to be used for the construction of temporary shelters.

Furthermore, all the people occupying non-aedificandi sites will soon be relocated to other appropriate sites.

For the Kalehe disaster toll, more than 411 bodies have been pulled from the rubble and buried while the search is still ongoing.

Among the survivors, there are two babies under 5 months old who were pulled from the rubble when their respective mothers died.