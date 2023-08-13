Floods in Russia – According to the authorities, almost 30 places are still cut off from the outside world

Floods in Primorye/Russia. (IMAGO / SNA / Vitaliy Ankov)

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that more than 2,000 people have been evacuated. 4,000 houses are under water. According to the ministry, among other things, planes and helicopters were sent to the region to support the rescue workers. According to the information, there have been no reports of deaths or injuries so far.

The area around Ussuriysk, the second largest city in the region, was particularly hard hit by the floods. A breach in the dam made the situation even worse.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on August 13, 2023.

