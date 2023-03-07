© UNICEF – Cyclone Freddy makes landfall in Vilanculos, in the province of Inhambane in Mozambique.

New York, USA, March 06, 2023/African Media Agency(AMA)/As weekly cholera cases decline in affected African countries, heavy flooding from seasonal rains and tropical cyclones in southern Africa increases the risk of spread of the disease and threaten to undermine epidemic control efforts, the UN world health agency warned on Thursday.

According to the African branch of the World Health Organization (WHO), new cholera cases fell to 2,880 in the week ending February 26. This is a 37% drop from the previous week when 4,584 cases were recorded. Deaths remained virtually unchanged, falling slightly from 82 to 81 over the same period.

Twelve African countries are currently reporting cases, with South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe being the latest to detect cholera.

Outbreaks in the middle of the rainy season and tropical storms

Countries have stepped up cholera control measures and early indications are promising. However, heavy floods and cyclones in parts of southern Africa are likely to fuel the spread of the disease,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.

In southern Africa, cholera outbreaks come amid seasonal rains and tropical storms that have caused heavy flooding. In Malawi, which is experiencing the worst cholera outbreak in its history, increased rainfall is slowing outbreak control efforts in some areas.

According to WHO, response teams are struggling to reach people in need due to inaccessible roads and damaged infrastructure. Some cholera treatment units were flooded and an increase in cases was reported in some places following heavy rains.

In Mozambique, tropical storm Freddy, which made landfall on February 24, caused extensive damage to infrastructure. According to preliminary assessments, more than 44,000 people have been affected, 55 health facilities have been damaged or destroyed and nearly 3,500 km of roads have been damaged.

The risks of malaria and cholera with cyclones in Madagascar

However, these cyclonic events come as this southern African country is facing an epidemic of cholera which has affected six of its 11 provinces. Mozambique has seen a sharp increase in cases since December 2022 amid the ongoing rainy season. Vaccination against cholera is currently being carried out in the region.

Neighboring South Africa and Zimbabwe also reported flooding.

In Madagascar, where cholera was last reported in 2000, recent cyclones, particularly Cyclone Cheneso which hit the country in January, caused widespread flooding, some of which is slowly abating. These floods have led to an upsurge in malaria cases and increased the risk of cholera outbreaks.

More than 470,000 people lack access to health services after Tropical Storm Cheneso destroyed at least 77 health facilities. Following Tropical Cyclone Freddy which swept across the island on February 21, more than 116,000 people were affected and nearly 29,000 homes were flooded or damaged in seven of the country’s 23 regions.

Emergency preparedness and response are strengthened.

WHO has deployed 80 experts to affected countries

To support the fight against cholera in the southern sub-region of the continent, WHO has deployed 80 experts to affected countries. Over the past two months, the UN’s global health agency has shipped 455 tons of essential cholera supplies to Malawi and Mozambique.

These supplies have also been delivered to Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Kenya and Zambia to strengthen epidemic preparedness and response.

“We are strengthening our support to countries to increase disease detection capacity, providing medical supplies and stepping up preparedness in flood-prone areas,” Dr Moeti said.

Although cholera is very virulent and can be fatal, the disease is easily treated. Most people can be successfully treated with prompt administration of oral rehydration solution or intravenous fluids.

Sustained and effective control of cholera requires comprehensive measures such as improved detection and response, access to treatment and vaccination, clean water and sanitation.

According to the WHO, ongoing cholera outbreaks in Africa are exacerbated by extreme weather events and conflict which have heightened vulnerabilities as people are forced to flee their homes and struggle with precarious living conditions.

