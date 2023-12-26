Floods – the situation in many regions of Germany is tense

Floods in Thuringia, scene from Windehausen. (picture alliance / dpa / Stefan Rampfel)

In northern Thuringia, the Windehausen district of the city of Heringen/Helme was evacuated. Houses there are completely surrounded by water; in some cases it was a meter high. The roads are impassable and the electricity has been switched off. Landline phones don’t work. By the evening, the majority of the almost 500 residents had followed a call to leave their houses, said the mayor of Heringen/Helme, Marquardt.

Melting snow worsens the situation in Saxony

In Saxony, flood protection gates were built in the state capital Dresden to protect the city from rising Elbe floodwaters. Here, melting snow in the Giant Mountains is contributing to rising water levels.

In Saxony-Anhalt, too, the levels of the Ohre, Unstrut and Salzwedeler Dumme rivers have risen dangerously. Due to a track washout, rail traffic between Magdeburg and Hanover is affected. Long-distance traffic will be rerouted and will be delayed accordingly. The disruption is expected to last until Wednesday.

The situation in North Rhine-Westphalia remains tense

In North Rhine-Westphalia, according to the State Office for Nature, Environment and Consumer Protection, the Weser tributaries in the eastern part of the country are particularly affected. NRW Environment Minister Krischer found out about the situation on the Ruhr dike in Oberhausen. The flood situation remains tense, he said afterwards.

The German Weather Service continues to warn of continuous rain for some regions in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony. However, an easing of the flood situation was reported in Rhineland-Palatinate and Bavaria.

This message was sent on December 26th, 2023 on the Deutschlandfunk program.

Share this: Facebook

X

