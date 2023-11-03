Flora Martínez, director

Absent from the theaters, we attack our actors, because the success or failure of Colombian cinema not only depends on the efforts of the producers, but, above all, on the support of moviegoers.

Before we used to excuse ourselves not to go to the theaters, because their directors bordered on weak humor films and monothematic ones about drug trafficking or guerrillas.

Another pretext for our apathy towards Colombian cinema was that they only filmed social pornography with natural actors, who sold us films shot with improvised scripts.

In my case, without dismissing Colombian productions, I am an admirer of Argentine and Spanish cinema.

Directors from both backgrounds turn simple, everyday stories into great films.

That dynamic is preserved because this cinema has the national support of its audience and then gains international acceptance.

Now that “Itzia, Tango and Cocoa” was released, directed by Flora Martinez, we emulate the Argentine and Spanish examples.

It was in 2005, when she acted in “Rosario Tijeras”, a film by Mexican director Emilio Maille, that we discovered the talent of Flora Martínez.

He later acted in several soap operas and plays.

He also delighted us with his voice when he debuted in music.

In all her facets she demonstrated that her talent was the complement of her beauty.

Now, after several years, she returns and gives us “Itzia, tango and cacao”, showing her combination of beauty and intelligence intact. Rather let’s say that his talent extended to a trinomial: beauty, acting and direction.

Flora Martínez, testing herself as a director, shows us this other artistic genius of hers.

His debut film innovates pacifist Colombian cinema, the cultivation of cocoa highlights the illicit crops that generate violence, putting it at the same level as the Argentine and Spanish films.

With his film he pays a sublime tribute to our landscapes, choosing Zipaquirá and San Vicente de Chucurí as locations.

A tragic family story, magical narrative realism, shots with neat photography, the healing power of the sad sounds of the bandoneon, hearing impairment and ethnic inclusion, are the ingredients of a great film that does not let us blink and makes us swell. heart.

Going to see it as a family will be the great therapy we needed for the rebirth of filial love.

