“Have you ever seen the copious sweetness of her magnificent black eyes? His ancient ivory hand of his, made to madden the brain of Phidias. His abundant and copious hair that jealous time, similar to a patient spider, would want to enclose in a silver net? ”: Elifas Levi.

Oscar Aguirre Gomez

The approach to history sometimes holds surprises for us. Peering into the pages of the lives of great men shows us extraordinary turns in the fate that befalls them. Many times the event seems to want to lose the north that inclines towards a certain fatality. This is the case of Flora Tristán and, above all, of her supposed father: Simón Bolívar.

Flora Tristán, French writer and socialist, was one of the great founders of modern feminism. The famous phrase “Workers of all countries, unite” is his.

Born in Paris in 1803, she is, by all accounts, the daughter of Bolívar. Just compare a portrait of him with some of the South American hero.

Before his birth, his young mother, Thérèse Laisney, had an affair with the budding Liberator. He visited Paris at that time, coming from Bilbao, where he had met her before her marriage to María Teresa del Toro and was a regular at the Tristán y Moscoso house.

Mariano, the “father”, never wanted to recognize Flora as his daughter, for legal purposes. Bolívar would write affectionate letters to Thérèse, which were published by his daughter Flora de él.

Very young

At the age of 16, Flora began working as a color worker in a lithography workshop and a year later, she married its owner, André Chazal, who, over time, tried to kill her with two shots. The marriage was dissolved. Aline, a daughter of his, born in 1825, would be the mother of the painter Paul Gauguin. Bolívar, grandfather of Gauguin!

Flora left Paris. She began a wandering life together with Aline. Through the intervention of Captain Chabrié, in 1829 she was able to send a letter to her uncle Juan Pío Tristán y Moscoso who lived in Peru. Thanks to Pedro Mariano de Goyeneche, a relative of the Tristáns, the adventurer traveled to Peru in 1832, ready to collect her inheritance and recover a dignified position in society.

On April 7, 1833, just the day she turned 30, Flora embarked, alone, in Le Mexican, with 16 men… The ship belonged to Captain Chabrié himself, who had facilitated her first contact with her Peruvian relatives. . Don Pio only agreed to pay him a monthly pension. Flora wrote a travel journal about her experiences in Peru. The journal was published in 1838, as “Pilgrimages of a Pariah.”

Back in France, he launched a campaign for the emancipation of women, the rights of workers and against the death penalty, as well as for “universal unity”. Marx and Engels recognized her work. She made friends with Jorge Sand. She was the lover of the magician Elifas Levi, who defined her as “an adorable vampire”; “An ancient Circe without the magic wand.” Their relationship was tumultuous, but it influenced the entry of the practitioner of esotericism to the Parisian literary circles. Flora she also moved in some mixed Masonic circles in France.

He died at the age of 41, in Bordeaux, a victim of typhus. At the foot of his grave it reads: “Freedom. Equality. Fraternity”.

Flora, daughter of Bolívar and grandmother of Gauguin, was an exceptional woman: “I believe in the continuous and eternal progress that governs the world,” she had said. Her unusual birth raised her universally. Her luminous imprint has not yet vanished. Her example vindicates the rights of women, so increasingly usurped in our country and in the world.