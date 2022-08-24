Home News Florence, a tourist raped and filmed by the pack: two men arrested
Florence, a tourist raped and filmed by the pack: two men arrested

Raped by two men while another was filming. A 34-year-old Italian and a 26-year-old Albanian were arrested by the carabinieri, in execution of a precautionary measure, on charges of abusing a Canadian tourist at the end of an evening in a restaurant in Impruneta, on the night between 29 and July 30th. The two allegedly abused the tourist and spread the video on Whatsapp: they are now under house arrest.

