The 5th edition of “Firenze Archeofilm”, the festival of Archaeology, Art and the Environment organized by the magazine Archeologia Viva (Giunti Editore) at the Cinema La Compagnia in Florence, closed with great public success. Winner of the Audience Award is the investigative film on the theft of the “Carro d’oro” or the famous Etruscan chariot found in Monteleone di Spoleto but still on display today at the MET.

The “Firenze Archeofilm” Award assigned by the public as a popular jury therefore went to “L’anello di Grace” the film-denunciation by Dario Prosperini on the story of the famous Etruscan chariot – renamed the “Golden Charriot” overseas – still preserved today in the Metropolitan Museum of New York 121 years after its adventurous theft in Monteleone di Spoleto.

Jivko Darakchiev’s “Uzbekistan, a timeless journey in Central Asia” was awarded the University of Florence Prize. A visual adventure through the discovery of exceptional archaeological treasures and monuments shaped over the centuries by Persian, Arab, Greek or Chinese hands.

The newly formed student jury of the University of Florence, made up of no less than 50 male and female students, awarded the “Studenti UniFi” prize to “Le Pietre e le Parole. Portrait of Raniero Gnoli” by Adriano Aymonino, Silvia Davoli, co-director Federico Ferrario who collected the award. Leading expert on colored marble from ancient Rome, the film takes place in Castel Giuliano, where Gnoli resides immersed in a Wunderkammer created by his own hands. The “Studenti UniFi” Award was presented by the students in the presence of the magnificent rector Alessandra Petrucci and the President of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani.

The best prehistoric archeology film according to the jury of the “Florentine Museum and Institute of Prehistory” Award was Neanderthal, in the footsteps of another Humanity by David Geoffroy on the extraordinary French site of Rozel where the largest collection of prehistoric footprints in the world has re-emerged world.

Finally, the “Archeologia Viva” prize for heritage communication was awarded to Stéphane Millière for “Gedeon Programmes”.