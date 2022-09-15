The equestrian statue Cosimo I, a bronze work by Giambologna located in Piazza della Signoria in Florence, has been dismantled for restoration. For the impressive operation, a crane was needed which lifted the rider and placed him on a wooden support. Cosimo I and Cavallo will be back together at the end of the works, scheduled for March.

The restoration was made possible thanks to the agreement between the Municipality of Florence and the Florentine maison Salvatore Ferragamo which, through Art Bonus, made a donation of over one million euros. The agreement with Ferragamo, which followed the one that led to the restoration of the majestic Ammannati fountain in Piazza della Signoria (completed in 2019), has already seen the restoration of the David in Piazzale Michelangelo completed and will then continue with Ercole and Caco di Baccio Bandinelli and the copy of Michelangelo’s David placed at the entrance of Palazzo Vecchio and the copy of Judith and Holofernes on the Arengario.





The works are directed by the Fine Arts Service of the Municipality, with high surveillance by the SABAP Superintendence of Archeology, Fine Arts and Landscape (officer Dr. Maria Maugeri); performed by the Archeology Cooperative with the restorers Nicola Salvioli (restoration of the David and the bronze parts) and Stefano Landi (stone materials) with the support of the CNR (National Research Council) for diagnostic investigations.

“It was really exciting to see the statue practically split in two – commented the mayor Dario Nardella – for this innovative and accurate restoration practice. We can’t wait for Cosimo I to shine again with its original beauty and with him the others. statues of the square “.

The last disassembly of the equestrian statue of Cosimo I dates back to the Second World War when the work was moved to protect it from bombing while the last external restoration is from the 1990s. Now it will be possible to carry out the restoration operations also inside the horse, which has a cavity under the saddle, so as to treat the internal walls as well as the outside with specific protective substances, stop oxidation and protect against corrosion.

In recent months, non-invasive investigations with X-ray technology have also been carried out to monitor above all the state of conservation of the metal structures inside the legs of the horse on which the monument rests. The analysis revealed the solidity and stability of the structures.