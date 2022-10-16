The carom of a traffic police car in the early afternoon caused nine injuries in Florence, in Piazza Duomo, including two girls aged 4 and 7 among the pedestrians of a religious procession of the Peruvian community that commemorates ‘The Lord of Miracles’ , an ancient tradition dating back to the terrible earthquake of Lima in 1655. It is always a crowded event in the country of origin and the same happens also in the emigration cities of the population of Peru.

The accident also caused the wounding of five adult women and a 40-year-old man, all Peruvians from what is known except the policewoman who drove the car, who was slightly injured. The car, for reasons to be ascertained, would have hit a bicycle triggering the carom on the faithful in procession. 118 rescued a 70-year-old in red code, transferred the injured girls to pediatric Meyer, both in yellow code, as well as two other adult women. Green code for the 40-year-old and three other women.

“I am personally touched and deeply sorry for what happened and I express my closeness and that of the whole Municipal Police Corps to the people involved, the injured and the agent who was slightly bruised”, declared the commander of the municipal police of Florence. Giacomo Tinella.

On the spot for the surveys the Traffic Police of Prato. The Municipal Police car was seized for technical investigations aimed at reconstructing the dynamics of the accident.

The procession in Florence takes place entirely in the historic center, mostly on pedestrian sections. The faithful depart from Borgo Pinti and reach the Duomo to receive the blessing from the head of the cathedral, then go back. Piazza Duomo is all pedestrianized. The police car was engaged in the escort service at the religious demonstration.

Upon hearing the news of what happened in Piazza Duomo, the cardinal of Florence, Giuseppe Betori, expressed his “closeness and ensures” prayer for all the wounded involved in the accident and for their families. My thoughts also go to the Peruvian community of Florence in this moment of pain and concern for their dear compatriots. I entrust everyone to the protection of the Lord “.