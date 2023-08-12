Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Faces Criticism for Absence at Forum Addressing Teaching Standards in African-American History

Leaders of a forum discussing Florida’s new standards for teaching African-American history are urging parents to take action in expressing their dissatisfaction. The controversial policy requires high school teachers to educate students that enslaved people “developed skills that, in some cases, could be applied for personal benefit.” In response to this, concerned individuals gathered at the Antioch Baptist Church in Miami Gardens for a town hall meeting on Thursday.

However, Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, who oversees the new rules, did not attend the event despite initial agreement. Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones, who sponsored the event, had even prepared a chair with Diaz’s name on it. Diaz, a former high school teacher in Miami-Dade County, claimed that he had informed Jones of his unavailability last week and would instead visit schools to welcome teachers and students on the first day of school.

Fedrick Ingram, the secretary-treasurer of the American Federation of Teachers, openly criticized Diaz for his absence. Addressing the crowd, Ingram called Diaz a “coward” and accused both him and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of being fully aware of the importance of the issue to the African-American community. Ingram suggested that Diaz and DeSantis should have attended the meeting to face the concerns directly.

Local activist and Miami Gardens minister Anthony Durden also expressed dissatisfaction with the new standards, claiming they were disrespectful and insensitive. Durden emphasized the necessity of “honest dialogue” in moving forward and highlighted the lack of such dialogue for students.

Durden dismissed the notion that African Americans benefited from slavery, labeling it as “crazy.” The gathering at the church brought together hundreds of lawmakers, teachers, and parents who are determined to voice their concerns and advocate for change.

Leaders of the forum urged parents to actively participate by attending local school board meetings, submitting comments to the state Department of Education, and voting. They believe that by collectively expressing their dissatisfaction, they can influence the revision of the new standards for teaching African-American history in Florida schools.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

