Florida Executes Man Convicted of Strangling His Wife and Another Woman

Florida Man Executed for Strangling Wife and Nurse in 1997

FLORIDA – James Phillip Barnes, 61, was executed this Thursday by the state of Florida (United States) by lethal injection, after being convicted of the murder of his wife, whom he strangled in 1997, and also for the murder of another woman, a nurse, years before.

Barnes was declared deceased at 18:13 local time (22:13 GMT) at the Florida State Prison (FSP), located in Raiford (north), according to a spokesman for the Florida Governor’s Office.

This execution marks the fifth in Florida this year after the convicted person himself decided not to file appeals and expressed his desire to receive the maximum sentence.

It is relevant to note that this is the fifth execution carried out in Florida since 2019 (with none occurring between 2020 and 2022), and the number 104 since the death penalty was reinstated in the state in 1976.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed Barnes’ death warrant on June 22. On the day of his execution, Barnes got up at 05:30 in the morning (09:30 GMT) and refused the last meal.

He did not receive visits or consolation either from some spiritual adviser, as is usual, as explained at a press conference this afternoon, hours before the execution, a prison spokeswoman.

Why did he receive the death sentence?

Barnes was serving a life sentence for the strangulation of his wife Linda Barnes, 44, when in 2005 she wrote several letters from prison to a state attorney in which she also claimed responsibility for the brutal 1988 murder of Patricia “Patsy” Miller, a nurse who lived in Melbourne, on the east coast of Florida.

In court hearings that were held, Barnes represented himself in court and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 1988 death of Miller, who was 41 when she was beaten to death with a hammer.

According to court documents, Barnes entered Miller’s home and, after raping her, he tried to strangle her and then hit her on the head with a hammer, a crime to which he pleaded guilty.

DNA evidence analyzed Barnes was linked to the murder of Miller and was sentenced to death on December 13, 2007.

As for his wife, Linda, Barnes killed her in 1997 after she discovered that he dealt drugs. The woman’s body was found in a closet and showed signs of strangulation.

Death penalty in the US

Florida applied the lethal injection last June to Duane Owen (executed number 103), sentenced to death for the murders of two women in 1984 after two appeals by his lawyers to stay the execution for serious mental problems, which were denied.

Currently, there are 292 prisoners on “death row” in Florida, including three women, according to records from the Florida Department of Corrections (Prisons).

Since 1973, more than 190 people have been released from death row in the US for evidence of their innocence, being Florida, with 30 exonerated from capital punishment, the state with the highest number, followed by Illinois (22) and Texas (16).

The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, which opposes capital punishment, scheduled a series of prayer vigils today across the state.

In addition, the organization Citizens Against the Death Penalty of Tallahassee holds vigil in front of Governor DeSantis’ mansion from 6:00 p.m. local time in Tallahassee, the state capital, on the occasion of the execution.

The organization will carry out a remembrance service this Friday at noon in the rotunda of the state Capitol, in the aforementioned city.

