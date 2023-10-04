Florida Executes Michael Duane Zack III, Convicted Murderer, Despite Appeals Court Battle

Florida Executes Convicted Serial Killer, Michael Duane Zack III

Tallahassee, FL – The state of Florida carried out the execution of Michael Duane Zack III on Tuesday, a man convicted in 1997 for the brutal murders of two women he met at bars in northern Florida. Despite his legal team’s efforts to appeal the sentence, the execution proceeded after an Appeals Court refused to halt it based on Zack’s alleged “intellectual incapacity.”

Michael Zack, 54, was administered a lethal injection at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, in accordance with the order signed by Governor Ron DeSantis in August. This marks Florida’s sixth execution this year.

Zack was sentenced to death for the 1996 murder of Ravonne Smith, a bar employee whom he befriended before subjecting her to a horrific ordeal of beatings, rape, and stabbing with an oyster knife. He also received a separate life sentence for the murder of Laura Rosillo, whom he met at another bar.

According to prison officials, Zack woke up at 5:30 a.m. local time and later met with a spiritual advisor and his wife. Surprisingly, he refused his last meal. Although Zack was offered a sedative, it remains uncertain whether he accepted it.

Zack’s criminal spree lasted nine days and began in Tallahassee when he stole a truck from a bartender who had offered to lend it to him. After driving to Niceville, he befriended the owner of a construction company, who allowed him to stay at his house. Zack later stole two guns and $42 before moving on to another bar, where he met Laura Rosillo.

Court records reveal that Zack invited Rosillo to the beach, where he brutally assaulted her before strangling her to death. The following day, Zack met Ravonne Smith at a bar in Pensacola. They went to Smith’s house, where he attacked her, raped her, and stabbed her multiple times with an oyster knife. After the murder, Zack stole Smith’s belongings but was caught trying to pawn them.

Throughout the years, Zack’s lawyers attempted to appeal his sentence, arguing that he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and intellectual disabilities. However, their endeavors proved fruitless. On Monday, the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit declined to stop the execution, dismissing the defense’s additional claim of fetal alcohol syndrome.

Governor Ron DeSantis has overseen eight executions since taking office. His judicial reform allows for the imposition of the death penalty with a simple majority, rather than unanimity, in Florida.

The execution of Michael Duane Zack III serves as a somber reminder of the crimes he committed and the lasting impact they had on the victims’ families.

