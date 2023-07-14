Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ Controversial Laws Raise Concerns Among Puerto Ricans in the State

Title: Controversial Laws by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Raise Concerns for Puerto Ricans in the State

Florida, USA – Recent legislation promoted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is also seeking the Republican nomination for the presidency of the United States, has sparked great concern among Puerto Ricans residing in the state. Puerto Rican leaders consulted by THE SPOKESMAN have expressed worries about these laws, stating that they legitimize hate speech against migrants, regardless of their immigration status.

Since taking office in 2019, Governor DeSantis has pushed through a series of controversial legislations, including banning certain books in schools and implementing more control over the Disney World special district. Most recently, a tough immigration law went into effect on July 1, 2022. The implications of these laws have raised alarm bells among Puerto Rican leaders.

Jimmy Torres Vélez, president of Boricua Vota, a movement that promotes the political participation of Puerto Ricans in the United States, shared his concern about the environment of “hate, fear, and terror” that the discussions surrounding DeSantis’ legislations have created. Torres stated that the fundamental problem with these policies is that they aim to create division between migrants and the rest of the community, exploiting people’s hatred and prejudices in an attempt to win over former President Donald Trump’s audience.

Torres added that DeSantis is using racial and discrimination issues to appeal to the conservative wing and gain the support that Trump had. He emphasized that the hate speech promoted against Spanish-speaking people has resulted in acts of vandalism, mistreatment, and even dismissals. According to Torres, these endorsed laws seek to “sow terror” and hinder progress towards equality.

The recently enacted immigration law (SB 1718) has raised particular concerns among Puerto Ricans. It imposes strict penalties—including five years in prison or a $5,000 fine—on anyone found to be knowingly transporting someone who entered the country illegally. The law also prohibits driver’s licenses issued by other states for undocumented immigrants. Adriana Rivera, communications director for the Florida Immigrant Coalition (FLIC), highlighted the importance of Puerto Ricans as a voting bloc and called for the community to use their vote as a forceful tool to support other marginalized communities.

Puerto Rican leaders in the diaspora, such as María Rodríguez, spokesperson for the Movimiento de Victoria Ciudadana (MVC), expressed their opposition to DeSantis’ laws. Rodríguez argued that these laws do not benefit Floridians or Puerto Ricans, but rather represent opportunism on DeSantis’ part in his aspiration for the presidency. She emphasized that the laws infringe upon freedom of thought, movement, and love, obstructing progress towards equality.

While Ángel Cintrón, president of the Republican Party on the island, claimed that the aforementioned laws do not directly affect Puerto Ricans who are United States citizens, he acknowledged that some of DeSantis’ policies could be seen as insensitive. However, Cintrón defended the legality of these policies and stated that there is no systematic scheme against Hispanics in Florida.

Concerns remain among Puerto Ricans in Florida, who are eager to have their voices heard. As per the United States Census Bureau, 1,190,891 Puerto Ricans reside in Florida, and more than 4 million Puerto Ricans across the United States are estimated to have the right to vote. The outcome of upcoming elections could have a significant impact on their futures and the trajectory of the state’s legislation.

THE SPOKESMAN reached out to the resident commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, for comment, but no response was received at the time of publication.

As debate continues regarding the implications of DeSantis’ laws, the concerns of Puerto Ricans in Florida highlight the complexities surrounding immigration policies, hate speech, and the pursuit of political aspirations.

