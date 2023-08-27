Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Vows to Send US Special Forces to Mexico to Take on Drug Cartels

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised to send US special forces to Mexico to combat drug cartels if he is elected president. DeSantis made the announcement during his “Never Back Down” bus tour in Iowa, where he expressed his frustration with the cartels’ influence and their impact on American citizens. The governor’s plan to deploy special forces was first mentioned during the recent Republican presidential debate. DeSantis believes that the cartels’ actions in America warrant deadly force, and he vowed to use the full power of the federal government to address the issue.

However, DeSantis’s proposal to take military action against drug cartels in Mexico has sparked concerns about potential diplomatic repercussions. While many experts acknowledge the validity of the frustration surrounding the cartels and their impact on the US, they caution that such actions could strain the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations might allow for lethal measures, but it could also have significant implications for trade.

Former US Ambassador to Mexico, Earl Anthony Wayne, emphasized the sensitivity surrounding US military action in Mexico and warned against triggering a crisis. He suggested that DeSantis’s proposal would force Mexico’s leader to take drastic measures such as closing the borders.

Regarding the deployment of US forces, Wayne explained that launching a military operation in Mexico would require justification and could face scrutiny from Congress. The government would need to explain the emergency that prompted such action and seek authorization for it. Ezra Cohen, formerly of the Trump administration, argued that enacting legislation to prevent funding might prove challenging, but a president would likely need to notify Congress afterward.

While the situation in Mexico is dire, experts like Wayne and Vanda Felbab-Brown of the Brookings Institution believe that finding a way to work with the Mexican government would be the best approach. Although cooperation is currently lacking, Felbab-Brown pointed out that there are still officials in Mexico who recognize the scope of the problem. Taking military action could jeopardize the prospects for future cooperation.

Felbab-Brown stressed the need for a substantive solution to address the root causes of the issue, instead of relying solely on military force. She argued that the cartels have integrated into the civilian population and that a comprehensive plan to disrupt their operations is necessary.

Despite DeSantis’s proposal, experts emphasize the need for cooperation and a comprehensive approach to address the drug cartel problem. Military action, they argue, is not a serious solution and could cause further strain in the already complex bilateral relationship between the US and Mexico.

