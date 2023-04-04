Home News Florida Governor Signs Law Allowing Gun Carry Without Permit
News

Florida Governor Signs Law Allowing Gun Carry Without Permit

by admin
Florida Governor Signs Law Allowing Gun Carry Without Permit

The governor of Florida, the Republican Ron DeSantis, signed in the last hours the law that allows the carrying of a firearm without the need for a state permit, a regulation strongly criticized by the Democrats.

HB 543, approved by the Senate on March 30, will take effect on July 1 and will make Florida the twenty-sixth state in the US to enact legislation of this type.

With 27 votes in favor and 13 against, the Florida Senate, with a Republican majority like the state Lower House, approved this bill that its defenders have called “public safety.”

As of the law’s effective date, people who carry concealed weapons in public will not need special training or background checks to do so.

“Carrying arms is a constitutional matter that is on the books,” DeSantis said Monday in a statement after enacting the law.

In April of last year, DeSantis took his conservative agenda a step further by promising to sign legislation allowing state residents to carry a firearm without a permit, something he called “constitutional carry.”

The term “constitutional carry” refers to the right to carry a firearm, either discreetly or openly, thanks to the Second Amendment to the Constitution, which gives the American people the right to keep and bear arms.

Currently, Floridians don’t need permits to buy a gun, but they do need permits to carry them in public, so this law would eliminate that requirement.

The US Democratic National Committee (DNC) today came out against the enactment of this law and accused DeSantis of acting “shoulder to shoulder with the NRA (National Rifle Association) to facilitate legislation that could make it easier for criminals to carry weapons.” ».

See also  Glaciers, never so little snow: "Figures destined to get worse"

“DeSantis knows that this legislation could be dangerous for Florida families and that is why he signed this bill without his usual fanfare,” said Jaime Harrison, DNC Chairman.

And he warned: “Make no mistake: DeSantis’ brazen pursuit of the MAGA 2024 base has shown the lengths to which he is willing to go to further his national ambitions, even if it means ignoring the pleas of some law enforcement officials.” and put the gun lobby on Floridians,” Harrison said.

In Florida, according to data released by NBC6 television, almost 3 million people have a concealed weapons permit.

For Republicans, law-abiding citizens have the right to bear arms and protect themselves.

But Democrats argue that Florida, a state that has seen horrific mass shootings such as the 2018 Parklando High School shooting and the 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre, will become even more dangerous.

“DeSantis has been pushing this extreme legislation, which one law enforcement officer described as a ‘recipe for disaster,’ for months in an attempt to boost his national profile and win over MAGA’s base,” he also said. the Florida Democratic Party.

The Giffords organization, founded by former Arizona Democratic congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who survived a 2011 gun attack in Tucson, said in a statement today that “this is a dark day for Florida” and that “our children and communities they will be less safe because Governor DeSantis is in the pocket of the gun lobby.”

“We know that carry without a permit laws lead to an increase in gun violence. We will hold Governor DeSantis to account for his egregious actions,” said former congresswoman and adviser to Giffords Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. (DW information).

See also  The reason for the decline in the epidemic is not the vaccine?Expert: There are 2 points that are fundamental | Immunity | Research | Energy

You may also like

“America’s ability to use ‘democracy’ as foreign policy...

ELN commander threatens María Alejandra Villamizar and Vicky...

Free Azure Synapse Analytics e-book

Security is everything in a country

Styria Police unequally distributed: Posts in the Liezen...

Registration open for educational program for youth, adults...

Payanesa Association of Orchidology, 25 years of study,...

ϰƽڲμ׶ֲʱǿ ̻ȳ йĸ»–

Shirley, Carly, Ulita, Basie Allstars & some Bebop...

Transnational Organized Crime Unit to take over Rubén...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy