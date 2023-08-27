Florida Gulf Coast Declares State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Threat Looms

Florida Governor Declares State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Threatens Gulf Coast

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for most of the state’s Gulf Coast as a weather system off the coast of Mexico threatens to develop into a tropical storm. The declaration covers 33 of Florida’s 67 counties, stretching from the southwest city of Fort Myers to Panama City in the Panhandle.

According to the National Hurricane Center, there is a 70% chance that the system could become a tropical storm on Monday, with an overall probability of 90%. If no other tropical storm forms before it, the system would be named “Idalia.” However, forecast models indicate that the storm is unlikely to make landfall in the areas of southwest Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian last year.

While it remains unclear if the storm will reach hurricane strength or its precise path, the potential impacts are significant. Massive flooding, power outages, coastal storm surge, and tornadoes are all potential risks associated with such a weather system.

Governor DeSantis explained that the state of emergency was declared as a precautionary measure to ensure that resources are prepared and that residents have sufficient time to make necessary preparations. He urged Floridians to create an emergency plan and ensure their hurricane supply kits are well-stocked.

The current forecast models show the storm curving northeast towards Florida, making landfall near the Big Bend area north of Tampa, then crossing the state and reemerging in the Atlantic Ocean near southeast Georgia.

While the US East Coast has remained relatively unscathed by hurricanes this year, the west coast experienced severe consequences from Tropical Storm Hilary earlier this month. Flooding, mudslides, and road closures were reported in Mexico, California, Nevada, and surrounding areas.

Adding to concerns, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has recently stated that the 2023 hurricane season is expected to be even more active than initially predicted. This can be attributed, in part, to unusually warm ocean temperatures. The hurricane season typically lasts until November 30, with August and September being the peak months.

As the potential tropical storm approaches, residents along Florida’s Gulf Coast are urged to closely monitor weather updates, follow the guidance of local officials, and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.

