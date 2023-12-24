Florida mall shooting leaves one person dead and one injured, police say

Shooting at Florida shopping center leaves one dead, one injured

By CNN

A man was killed and a woman was injured after a shooting inside an Ocala, Florida, shopping center Saturday afternoon, according to Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken.

Balken said police received 911 calls about multiple shots fired inside Paddock Mall. He added that the call came in describing an “active shooter” scenario, so they responded with a heavy police presence.

“Officers immediately entered the mall and ultimately discovered that this was not an active shooter situation,” Balken said.

Instead, police characterized the shooting incident as a targeted act of violence, Balken said.

The chief confirmed that an adult male was found dead inside the shopping center from gunshot wounds.

Balken said a woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. She said she was transported to a local hospital. Balken said she is expected to survive.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who was described as a black man wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a black mask over his face, Balken said.

In a tweet after the press conference, Ocala police posted on X, formerly Twitter, that they are currently conducting a “secondary sweep” of the mall on Saturday night.

Paddock Mall in Ocala was evacuated and there is no longer a threat, police said in a Facebook post.

Authorities said the suspect fled the scene.

“Please avoid the area while police investigate,” officials said in the Facebook post.

CNN has contacted Paddock Mall for comment.

