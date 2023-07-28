Florida Man Charged with Murder in 1993 Cold Case of 12-Year-Old Jennifer Odom

BREAKING: Florida Man Charged with Murder in 1993 Cold Case of Jennifer Odom

(CNN) – In a significant breakthrough, authorities have charged a 61-year-old Florida man with murder in the 1993 death of 12-year-old Jennifer Odom. The young girl disappeared after getting off the school bus in the Tampa area, leaving the community devastated and desperately searching for answers.

Jeffrey Norman Crum has been indicted on counts of murder, kidnapping, and sexual assault related to Odom’s tragic murder, revealed Bill Gladson, the state’s attorney for Florida’s 5th Judicial Circuit, during a press conference. Crum has been serving two life sentences for sexual assault since 2019 in an unrelated case, according to state prison records. It remains unclear if he has legal representation for this case.

Authorities identified Crum as a suspect in Odom’s murder after noticing striking similarities between her case and another in which Crum was implicated as a suspect through DNA analysis, shared Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis. The abduction of Odom occurred in February 1993 when she got off the school bus in Pasco County, located 35 miles north of Tampa. Her lifeless body was discovered six days later in a field in neighboring Hernando County, revealing signs of a brutal attack.

“We’re uncertain about the duration of her captivity or the exact timeline of the murder, but we are relatively certain it took place in that field, evidently before she was found,” disclosed Nienhuis.

The initial disappearance of Odom triggered an extensive manhunt involving law enforcement officers from the Tampa Bay area. Authorities were searching for a blue truck, which several of the victim’s classmates reported seeing as Odom was driven away from the bus stop, as relayed by the sheriff.

Throughout the years, investigators diligently employed various techniques and technologies in their quest for justice. In 2015, a breakthrough occurred when DNA analysis confirmed Crum as a suspect in a separate case that occurred approximately 13 months prior to Odom’s murder. In that incident, a teenage girl was assaulted and sexually violated after disembarking from a school bus in Pasco County. Although she was left for dead, she miraculously survived, according to Nienhuis.

Upon recognizing the striking resemblance between the two attacks, Crum rapidly emerged as the prime suspect in Jennifer Odom’s case. Subsequently, investigators worked tirelessly to accumulate sufficient evidence, eventually presenting their case to the state’s attorney for charges, Nienhuis explained.

During Thursday’s press conference, Gladson expressed his confidence in the case, stating, “I am confident that we have the right person and that we have the right aggravations, in this particular case, to treat it as a death penalty case.”

The indictment of Jeffrey Norman Crum offers a glimmer of hope to the loved ones of Jennifer and the community that has mourned her for nearly three decades. While justice has been delayed, authorities hope that this major development will provide closure and bring solace to those affected by her tragic loss.

