Florida Republican Party Abandons Loyalty Oath, Revealing Deep Divisions between Trump and DeSantis

Florida Republican Party Backtracks on Loyalty Oath, Backing Trump Over DeSantis

ORLANDO, FL (CNN) – The Florida Republican Party has decided to abandon its plans to require presidential candidates to sign a loyalty oath, marking a victory for former President Donald Trump over Governor Ron DeSantis. The move exposed tensions between the two political figures, testing their support within their home state.

The party had quietly agreed in May to introduce a pledge that would require challengers to promise support for the Republican nominee in the next year’s primaries. Trump supporters saw this move as an effort to boost DeSantis’ chances. However, pro-Trump forces within the party, led by state Sen. Joe Gruters, successfully pushed for the decision to be reversed. They argued that this violated national party rules, which prohibit changes to candidate eligibility requirements within two years of an election.

Gruters, a former chairman of the Florida Republican Party, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “Common sense has prevailed tonight in the Florida Republican Party.” The motion to remove the compromise was passed with an “overwhelming” majority, according to Gruters.

The vote took place during the state Republican Party’s executive committee meeting in Orlando, originally intended to celebrate the party’s recent electoral successes and lay the groundwork for the 2024 campaign to keep Florida Republican. However, the meeting instead revealed deep divisions within the party regarding the two potential presidential candidates. This outcome suggests that Trump still holds the upper hand over DeSantis in their shared home state.

Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler has not yet commented on the decision.

Following the vote, DeSantis’ spokesperson, Bryan Griffin, issued a statement to CNN, saying, “Once Ron DeSantis secures the party’s nomination, we hope everyone in the field will join him in that fight.” Griffin added, “We believe that anyone who wants to run for president as a Republican should be willing to pledge their support to our eventual nominee. It’s surprising that anyone interested in seeing Joe Biden defeated in 2024 would disagree.”

Meanwhile, both rivals for the 2024 presidential race were delivering speeches at Christian conservative events in Washington, D.C., only a few miles apart.

In August, DeSantis signed the Republican National Committee’s loyalty pledge, which is a requirement for participating in the party’s debates. Trump, however, has not yet signed the pledge. On Thursday, Trump spoke to conservative host Megyn Kelly and expressed no interest in debating his fellow Republicans, citing his lead in the 2024 primary.

“I don’t see it,” Trump told Kelly. “Why would he?”

