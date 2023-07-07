Florida Senior Citizen Wins $1 Million with $50 Lottery Ticket

Senior Citizen in Florida Wins $1 Million with Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Luck has shone down on Franklin Winberry Sr., a 68-year-old resident of Duval County, Jacksonville, as he became the latest winner of the 500X The Cash Lottery Scratch-Off game. With an investment of only $50.00 USD for the ticket, Winberry struck gold and walked away with a grand prize of $1 million.

The elated winner claimed his cash prize at the district office in Jacksonville, where he opted to receive the full amount in a single payment of $820,000.00 USD. Winberry purchased the winning ticket at J and J grocery store located at 632 Beach Boulevard, Jacksonville Beach. As per the lottery rules, the store owner will also receive an additional commission of $2,000.00 USD for selling the winning ticket.

What makes this victory even more remarkable is that this $1 million prize is currently the largest contested award in the history of the Florida Lottery. Experts indicate that the odds of winning the 500X The Cash Scratch-Off game are 1 in 4.50.

This is not the first time a Florida resident has struck it rich with this particular game. Earlier this year, a man from Keystone Heights, Clay County, Florida, also won $1 million in the same scratch-off game. The winner, Lee Tang, who was also above the age of 60, chose to receive a lump sum payment of $820,000.00 USD.

In a display of sheer luck, last February witnessed three individuals from Florida becoming millionaires after winning the scratch-offs in the 500X The Cash game. Matthew Gordon, 31, of Jacksonville, Román Rodríguez, 61, from Wimauma, Hillsborough County, and Darrin Thorpe, 53, from Port St. Lucie, Santa Lucia County, each received a one-time payment of $820,000.00 USD.

It seems that fortune is favoring Florida residents who try their luck with the 500X The Cash Lottery Scratch-Off game. With multiple million-dollar winners in recent months, the game has garnered attention and excitement across the state.

As enthusiasts and hopefuls continue to participate in this popular scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery anticipates the emergence of many more lucky winners in the future.

