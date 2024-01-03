Florida surgeon general asks FDA to stop use of COVID-19 vaccines

Florida Surgeon General Calls for Halt to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines, FDA Refutes Claims

The surgeon general of Florida, Joseph Ladapo, has stirred controversy by urging the public to stop using COVID-19 vaccines that use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, such as those from Pfizer and Moderna. Ladapo, appointed to the position in 2021 and known for his skepticism of COVID-19 vaccines, cited concerns about the possibility of the vaccines integrating “contaminated” DNA into human cells.

In a statement from the Florida Department of Health, Ladapo expressed his dissatisfaction with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s response to his concerns about vaccine safety, stating that the agency did not provide an adequate response. As an ally of the state governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, Ladapo made it clear that he does not recommend the use of these vaccines.

However, in response to Ladapo’s claims, the FDA refuted each of his concerns and warned that “misinformation and disinformation” about vaccines could lead to fewer people getting vaccinated. The agency reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, emphasizing that mRNA from vaccines does not enter the nucleus and does not alter DNA.

Ladapo’s concerns about DNA integration potentially leading to cancerous cells and chromosomal instability were addressed by the scientific community, which has clarified that the mRNA from vaccines does not have the capability to alter DNA.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use mRNA to trigger an immune response in the body, rather than using part of a bacteria or virus. This technology has been hailed for its effectiveness in providing protection against COVID-19.

Despite the controversy surrounding Ladapo’s stance, federal authorities continue to assure the public of the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. The ongoing debate highlights the challenges in disseminating accurate information about vaccine safety and efficacy amid the global effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

