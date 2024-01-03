Home » Florida surgeon general asks FDA to stop use of COVID-19 vaccines
News

Florida surgeon general asks FDA to stop use of COVID-19 vaccines

by admin
Florida surgeon general asks FDA to stop use of COVID-19 vaccines

Florida Surgeon General Calls for Halt to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines, FDA Refutes Claims

The surgeon general of Florida, Joseph Ladapo, has stirred controversy by urging the public to stop using COVID-19 vaccines that use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, such as those from Pfizer and Moderna. Ladapo, appointed to the position in 2021 and known for his skepticism of COVID-19 vaccines, cited concerns about the possibility of the vaccines integrating “contaminated” DNA into human cells.

In a statement from the Florida Department of Health, Ladapo expressed his dissatisfaction with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s response to his concerns about vaccine safety, stating that the agency did not provide an adequate response. As an ally of the state governor, Republican Ron DeSantis, Ladapo made it clear that he does not recommend the use of these vaccines.

However, in response to Ladapo’s claims, the FDA refuted each of his concerns and warned that “misinformation and disinformation” about vaccines could lead to fewer people getting vaccinated. The agency reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, emphasizing that mRNA from vaccines does not enter the nucleus and does not alter DNA.

Ladapo’s concerns about DNA integration potentially leading to cancerous cells and chromosomal instability were addressed by the scientific community, which has clarified that the mRNA from vaccines does not have the capability to alter DNA.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use mRNA to trigger an immune response in the body, rather than using part of a bacteria or virus. This technology has been hailed for its effectiveness in providing protection against COVID-19.

See also  National Safety Production Video and Telephone Conference Emphasizes Paying Close Attention to the Implementation of Safety Prevention Responsibility Measures to Create a Good Atmosphere for the Victory of the Party's 20th National Congress_Hangzhou Net

Despite the controversy surrounding Ladapo’s stance, federal authorities continue to assure the public of the safety of COVID-19 vaccines. The ongoing debate highlights the challenges in disseminating accurate information about vaccine safety and efficacy amid the global effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may also like

Congressional leaders reach a budget pact, but it...

The piangua, essential source of protein

Dorival Junior coaches the Brazilian national team

They highlight the cultural and ethnic wealth of...

Farmers’ protests – nationwide traffic problems expected due...

They are involved in the “Epstein sex case”...

Jorge Octavio Guzmán Gutiérrez, assumed his duties as...

Farmers’ protest week in the news ticker: The...

The war of terminology is a branch of...

A group of miners in North Dakota discovered...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy