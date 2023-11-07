Florida Takes Over as the State with the Most Puerto Ricans, as New York Sees Population Decline

Florida Overtakes New York as State with the Most Puerto Ricans

In a surprising turn of events, Florida has surpassed New York as the state with the largest Puerto Rican population in the United States. The latest CENSUS data reveals that over 80,000 Puerto Ricans have left the Big Apple between 2010 and 2020, resulting in a decrease in the Puerto Rican population in New York from 1,070,558 in 2010 to 990,217 in 2020.

There are several factors contributing to this mass exodus of Puerto Ricans from New York, with the high cost of housing being a significant cause. The city’s residents have experienced numerous increases in rental prices over the last decade. According to a 2022 analysis by real estate agencies Samuel Miller and Douglas, the average rent in New York reached a staggering $5,058 per month, marking a 29% increase compared to the previous year. The Rent Stabilization Board also approved significant rent hikes for both one and two-year leases.

Carlos Vargas-Ramos, the director of Public Policy at the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at the City University of New York, acknowledges the correlation between the rising cost of living and the decrease in the number of Puerto Rican students at the institution. He believes that the flight of Puerto Ricans from New York can be attributed to the unaffordability of housing and the presence of better job opportunities in other states.

Vargas-Ramos also emphasizes the academic achievements of Puerto Rican students, stating that many choose to pursue their careers in states such as Texas, Virginia, and North Carolina, where their university degrees are considered more marketable. This further bolsters the argument that the high cost of living in New York is a major deterrent for Puerto Ricans, leading them to seek opportunities elsewhere.

However, it is essential to note that the departure of Puerto Ricans from New York does not necessarily indicate a significant return to the island. In fact, Puerto Rico experienced a population decline from 3,725,789 in 2010 to 3,285,874 in 2020, marking the largest population loss in the entire United States, with a decrease of 11.8%.

Demographer Judith Rodríguez and Vargas Ramos attribute the population loss in Puerto Rico to emigration and low birth rates. They view the declining birth rate as a serious concern, suggesting that it could lead to long-term implications such as a smaller workforce and the potential closure of schools on the island.

Despite the population decline in Puerto Rico, the number of Puerto Ricans in Florida has risen dramatically over the past decade. The state now boasts a Puerto Rican population of 1,239,809, surpassing the 1,070,558 reported in New York ten years ago. Additionally, states like Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Massachusetts have also seen an increase in their Puerto Rican populations.

The shift in Puerto Rican population distribution across the United States reflects the complex economic and social dynamics experienced by this community. As Puerto Ricans continue to seek greater affordability and better opportunities elsewhere, the once-dominant Puerto Rican presence in New York faces new challenges and transformations.

