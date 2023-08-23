Home » Florida to Increase Minimum Wage and Join States with Higher Pay Rates than Federal Level
Florida to Increase Minimum Wage and Join States with Higher Pay Rates than Federal Level

Florida to Increase Minimum Wage and Join States with Higher Pay Rates than Federal Level

Florida Set to Increase Minimum Wage Starting September

In a significant development for workers in Florida, the state will see an increase in its minimum wage starting from September 30. Currently set at $11.00 USD, the hourly wage will rise to $12.00 USD, with further increases planned until 2026.

The current federal minimum wage has remained stagnant at $7.50 USD for the past 14 years, representing the longest period without an increase since its establishment in 1938. However, several states have taken measures to exceed this limit, with 30 states paying their workers a higher minimum wage.

Florida’s decision to raise the minimum wage follows a statewide vote in 2020 when 60% of voters approved the increase. The new law will see annual raises of $1.00 USD until 2026. The schedule for the upcoming years is as follows: $11.00 USD in 2022, $12.00 USD in 2023, $13.00 USD in 2024, $14.00 USD in 2025, and $15.00 USD in 2026.

Even more encouraging for workers, the state has announced that it will continue to adjust the minimum wage beyond 2027. From January 2028 onwards, the base salary will be indexed according to the inflation levels in the state, ensuring that it keeps pace with the rising cost of living.

It’s worth noting that certain jurisdictions within Florida have the authority to set their own minimum wage, as long as it is higher than the state minimum. This allows for a more tailored approach to address the needs of specific regions within the state.

Florida will join a list of states that already offer a minimum wage higher than the federal requirement, which includes the District of Columbia. Notable states on this list are California with a minimum wage of $15.50 USD, Connecticut at $15.00 USD, and Massachusetts at $15.00 USD.

The increase in Florida’s minimum wage provides a much-needed boost for workers, helping to alleviate financial burdens and improve their quality of life. As the state takes steps towards a more equitable wage structure, it sets an example for other states in the country to consider following suit.

With the upcoming increase in Florida’s minimum wage, workers can look forward to a brighter future, knowing that their efforts and dedication are being recognized and rewarded by the state.

