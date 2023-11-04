Florida Woman Arrested for Horrific Child Abuse Caught on Camera

29-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Child Abuse in Sunny Isles Beach

A 29-year-old woman in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, is facing serious accusations of child abuse after being caught on camera attacking her own three-year-old son. The shocking scene, which was captured on video and has been circulating on social media, has left the local community in shock.

The mother, identified as Yulia Storozhuk, was arrested on Tuesday and is now facing two counts of child abuse, as stated in the arrest report presented by authorities. The incident allegedly took place in an apartment complex, where a neighbor’s security camera captured moments of extreme violence by Storozhuk towards the minor.

According to American television channel WTVJ, the footage shows Storozhuk lifting her 3-year-old son off the ground and throwing him hard to the ground around nine o’clock last Monday night. The violence continued as the boy lay on the ground, with Storozhuk brutally beating him on two occasions. She then grabbed him by the face and threw him back to the ground when he tried to sit up.

The severity of these acts has caused consternation, with the police describing Storozhuk as a “monster” for her inhumane behavior. The footage also reveals that Storozhuk continued to assault the boy out of camera range.

A second video recorded approximately 40 minutes after the first incident shows Storozhuk pushing the boy in the chest, causing him to fall backwards and sustain a painful impact.

After an investigation, it was confirmed that the child showed signs of abuse, including redness on the cheek and forehead, bruising on the right forearm and left knee, as well as wounds on his stomach and back. The boy also disclosed to investigators that Storozhuk had scratched him.

As a result of these findings, Storozhuk was arrested and is now facing serious legal consequences. The authorities have intervened to ensure the safety and well-being of the child. However, to the surprise of many, Storozhuk was released from prison midweek and expressed her love for her son, stating that she wants to see him. She also apologized for the mistreatment, claiming, “I’m so sorry, I won’t do it again.”

The judge has ordered Storozhuk to stay away from her son and refrain from any form of communication with him. The woman is set to be processed in 30 days. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of protecting vulnerable children and ensuring their safety from any form of abuse.

Share this: Facebook

X

