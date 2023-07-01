Florida’s Toughest Immigration Law Faces First Judicial Challenge from Civil Rights Organizations

Florida’s Toughest Immigration Law Faces First Legal Challenge

Florida’s controversial SB 1718 law, known as the strictest immigration measure in the United States, will face its first judicial challenge as multiple organizations announced their intent to file a lawsuit just hours after the law came into effect.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the ACLU of Florida, and Americans for Immigrant Justice are among the organizations that will present the legal challenge on behalf of several individuals and the Florida Farmworkers Association. The latter had previously expressed concerns about the fear instilled among undocumented immigrants, particularly in agricultural areas, due to the new law.

One of the main arguments in the upcoming lawsuit is that SB 1718 violates the fundamental rights of people within the state. Specifically, the focus will be on section 10 of the law, which criminalizes the transportation of undocumented immigrants to Florida, knowing they lack authorization to stay in the country.

Attorney Amien Kacou, representing the ACLU of Florida, stated, “SB 1718 is an extreme act of state government that seeks to incite fear and criminalize immigrant communities. This law is already causing significant long-term damage to the state in pursuit of short-term political gain.”

Univision News has been extensively covering this issue since the law’s approval by the local Legislature and its subsequent enactment by Governor Ron DeSantis. Many immigrants residing unlawfully in the United States have expressed fear about being separated from their families. Several have chosen to flee Florida to avoid potential arrests and subsequent deportation.

The headline, “Leaving everything and leaving was very strong”: Hispanics flee Florida due to DeSantis’ immigration law, aptly captures the sentiment of those affected by this legislation.

As the legal battle begins, both supporters and opponents of SB 1718 eagerly await the outcome, as it could have far-reaching implications for immigration policies not only in Florida but also across the nation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

