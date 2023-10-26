Florida’s University System Calls for Deactivation of Pro-Palestinian Student Group, Citing Terrorism Support

**Headline:** Florida Chancellor Orders Disbandment of Pro-Palestinian Student Group Amid Accusations of Supporting Terrorism

**Subheadline:** State University System Chancellor calls for the deactivation of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapters in Florida universities.

**Date:** [Insert Date]

**Byline:** [Your Name], Staff Writer

**[City/Location]** – The Chancellor of the State University System, Ray Rodrigues, has issued a directive ordering Florida universities to disband chapters of the pro-Palestinian student group, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). Rodrigues accuses the organization of “supporting terrorism” and violating state laws.

In a letter sent to the state’s university presidents, Rodrigues stated that the SJP chapters in Florida “must be deactivated.” He pointed to a resource manual published by the group which described the recent Hamas attack on Israel as “the resistance” and declared that Palestinian students in exile are part of the movement. Rodrigues argues that this language and association with the attack constitutes support for a designated foreign terrorist organization, a serious crime in the state of Florida.

Rodrigues also expressed his intention to collaborate with Governor Ron DeSantis to crackdown on campus protests that go beyond protected speech under the First Amendment and extend to providing harmful support for terrorist groups. He warned that state action may include adverse employment actions and suspensions for school officials who do not comply with these measures.

The SJP chapter at the University of Florida (UF) responded to Rodrigues’ letter, calling the move “shameful” and accusing Governor DeSantis of disrespecting American values, such as freedom of speech. The SJP chapter fears that the state’s action could set a precedent for shutting down any organization that does not align with the governor’s ideals.

Rodrigues’ letter specifically mentions two university chapters, UF and the University of South Florida (USF), without clarifying why other active SJP chapters were not cited. The University of South Florida and Florida International University (FIU) are known to have active SJP chapters, but it remains unclear why they were not mentioned in the letter. An FIU spokeswoman confirmed that SJP is not currently registered as a student group, while a spokesperson for Florida Atlantic University (FAU) stated that the institution does not have an active SJP chapter.

Rodrigues’ latest move follows an earlier letter sent on October 9, co-signed with State Education Commissioner Manny Díaz Jr. That letter warned protesters against crossing a line in their criticism of Israel, highlighting Florida laws that address discrimination against Jewish students and employees, as well as establish criminal penalties for certain anti-Semitic crimes.

Critics argue that these letters lack nuance and have the potential to curtail freedom of expression. They contend that the statements made by Rodrigues and Díaz do not comply with the First Amendment, as even offensive and hate speech are protected. Defenders of the SJP argue that Israel’s actions should not be conflated with Judaism and express concern over the labeling of Palestinians as anti-Semitic.

As the debate surrounding the disbandment of SJP chapters in Florida universities intensifies, it remains to be seen how the situation will unfold and its potential implications for freedom of expression and campus activism.

*Additional reporting by Ian Hodgson from Tampa Bay Times and Jimena Tavel from the Miami Herald.*

Share this: Facebook

X

