Flourishing Prussian table culture

Aesthetic, timelessly beautiful and still attractive today: the Friedrich Wilhelm II table service – newly presented in the Marble Palace in Potsdam.

“Is the alarm off?” asks Eva Wollschläger, curator, i.e. head of collection, for the archive of the Königliche Porzellan-Manufaktur (KPM) Berlin. Matthias Simmich, head of the castle area, said yes. The organizers are taking a big risk in order to offer visitors exciting entertainment. The small group of people interested in porcelain can approach the newly acquired pieces of the “fleurs en terrasse” service without any barriers. No risk, no fun.

Friedrich Wilhelm II, nephew of Friedrich the Great, ordered it from the in-house porcelain manufactory in 1795. Such table services could include around four to five hundred pieces. The Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation Berlin-Brandenburg managed to integrate 37 original parts into its collection. And that is worth a specially designed special presentation for the foundation: a lunch table – set according to a contemporary model from around 1800.

The Grotto Hall of the Marble Palace in Potsdam’s New Garden offers a worthy setting for this. Deep peace emanates from the landscape park at the Holy See in the golden light of the summer evening. Visitors take this with them to the palace in the style of a spacious Italian villa.

With the barge to the castle

So it is also easy to open the terrace doors of the small hall in front of your inner eye and to feel the cooling wind blowing in from the water. And to imagine guests arriving across the lake walking the stairs leading up from the shore in the direction of the laid table. With her stories, Eva Wollschläger seduces you to immerse yourself in the pleasure of living table culture.

This is in a phase of upheaval. The large-scale baroque tables with many servants are increasingly felt to be too cumbersome. The king seeks peace and intimacy here in his summer palace. The table is only set for eight people.

But there are two ways of presenting and celebrating the food. “À la francaise” means to place these in tureens and on platters in the center of the table. A visual attraction – but with the disadvantage that most of the dishes had cooled down until finally a group of servants had helped to carry the delicacies from the middle of the table to the individual plates.

“À la russe” was the other variant that we are familiar with from today’s gastronomy: draping the dishes on the guests’ plates and serving them directly. A method that, contrary to the name, had established itself in England.

The newly developed knife rests play a decisive role here. They allowed more quiet at the table, since the constant changing of cutlery by servants was no longer necessary. It is interesting that the cutlery remains perfectly placed in the originals, but slips in the replicas.

ranunculus, aurelia and forget-me-nots

As the name suggests, the fleurs en terrasse service is all about flowers. Nature is to be brought into the interior by means of illusionistic painting. The model for this is the wall painting of antiquity.

The contrast in the design of the plates is downright revolutionary and therefore perhaps still appealing to this day. The flowers, hand-painted according to real models, and lavish gold stripes on the edge of the plate contrast with the base of the plate, which is completely free of any decoration. Empty space has been discovered as a design element.

Appropriately, the gardeners of the Prussian Palaces and Gardens Foundation have planted flower tubs in front of the Marble Palace. The morning glory, common field delphinium and marigolds or even more unusual varieties such as Platycodon grandiflorus “Mariesii” – the balloon flower – can be found there. All flowers that can be found on the royal plates.

ambassador of peace

What prompted you to create this extraordinary porcelain? It simply had to be replaced by an earlier one by Frederick II. This had been bequeathed to the French envoy François Barthélemy as a gift for diplomatic reasons.

This was preceded by armed conflicts with post-revolutionary France. Unlike his predecessor Frederick the Great, Frederick William II was not very interested in military successes, and so Prussia left the wartime alliance with the other monarchies after heavy defeats and recognized the French Republic in the Peace of Basel on April 5, 1795.

In return for the royal service, the German ambassador Karl August von Hardenberg received a set of tableware from France that surpassed anything previously seen at the Royal Porcelain Manufactory. On the one hand, the plates were pentagonal, a process that is not exactly easy in porcelain production. Also, no piece resembled the other. Equipped with strong colors, its motifs are based entirely on antiquity.

“Fleurs en terrasse” was the Prussian answer. With its gold rim, it picks up on the five-piece division, quotes antiquity with a small portrait medallion and proves with the overall design that the Royal Porcelain Manufactory was also able to design in line with the times.

End in front of the Orangery

Visitors have to be asked several times to leave the grotto hall with its gracefully set table. Nobody really likes to separate. Maybe a hidden hope to be allowed to take a seat and immerse yourself completely in the celebration of eating together?

After all, there is an amuse-gueule – a little mouth-watering treat – a few steps further at the next beautiful spot in the New Garden at the Orangery. Opportunity to chat a little more about what you have experienced, you start a conversation.

What prompted you to come to this tour, I ask the person across the table. Evelyn Gebhardt says she is simply fascinated by porcelain. She has always placed value on well-groomed table culture at home, also with fabric tablecloths.

She recently came across the term “democratization of table culture”. And that made her think a lot. After all, democratization has a positive connotation for all of us. But in this context it describes the decline of this very custom and culture.

However, the interest in it and the longing for it seem unbroken. The other dates of this event are already almost sold out. However, everyone is free to view the presentation as part of a regular visit to the Marble Palace until October 15th. But then at a distance.

