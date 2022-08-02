The Xiamen Airlines website issued a notice on flight adjustments affected by traffic control in Fujian on August 2.

Xiamen Airlines said, Dear passengers: Due to the flow control in Fujian, Xiamen Airlines adjusted some flights on August 2.

According to Yicai’s review of Xiamen Airlines’ flight update information, it was found that, As of 11:00 noon today, Xiamen Airlines has adjusted 30 flights due to flow control, but they were all adjusted and not cancelled. The adjusted routes mainly involve some cities in the northeast to Fuzhou and Xiamen, as well as Chongqing, Urumqi, Tianjin and other routes will also adjust flight schedules.

Yicai learned from the flight steward that as of 11:50 this morning, Among the major airports in the country, Xiamen, Fuzhou, Quanzhou and Jieyang airports have the lowest release normal rates.

