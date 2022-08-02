Home News Flow control in Fujian, Xiamen Airlines adjusts flights today | Daily Economic News
Flow control in Fujian, Xiamen Airlines adjusts flights today | Daily Economic News

Flow control in Fujian, Xiamen Airlines adjusts flights today | Daily Economic News

The Xiamen Airlines website issued a notice on flight adjustments affected by traffic control in Fujian on August 2.

Xiamen Airlines said, Dear passengers: Due to the flow control in Fujian, Xiamen Airlines adjusted some flights on August 2.

Image source: Xiamen Airlines website

According to Yicai’s review of Xiamen Airlines’ flight update information, it was found that, As of 11:00 noon today, Xiamen Airlines has adjusted 30 flights due to flow control, but they were all adjusted and not cancelled. The adjusted routes mainly involve some cities in the northeast to Fuzhou and Xiamen, as well as Chongqing, Urumqi, Tianjin and other routes will also adjust flight schedules.

6593298079284979712.png

Screenshot source: Xiamen Airlines official website

Yicai learned from the flight steward that as of 11:50 this morning, Among the major airports in the country, Xiamen, Fuzhou, Quanzhou and Jieyang airports have the lowest release normal rates.

Edit|Wang Yuelong Dubo Gai Yuanyuan

proofreading |Lu Xiangyong

Source of cover image: Photo Network 500493396

504476785490983936.png

The daily economic news is integrated from Xiamen Airlines website, Yicai


