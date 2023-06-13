Home » Flower reaction from CHP’s Mahmut Tanal
News

Flower reaction from CHP’s Mahmut Tanal

by admin

The General Assembly of the Turkish Grand National Assembly convened under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Assembly, Numan Kurtulmuş. A bouquet of roses consisting of red and white colors was left on the table of each deputy in the General Assembly hall, with Kurtulmuş’s note “I wish the New Legislative Year to be beneficial to our country, our nation and you, our Honorable Members of Parliament”. “Isn’t that a waste of money?” CHP Şanlıurfa Deputy Mahmut Tanal gave the flower on his desk to the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmuş, who chaired the session. […]

