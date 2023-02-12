Since always humanity has been accompanied by flowers and these have been an important part of its life, history and culture.

Flowers allow 90 percent of the planet’s plants to reproduce to preserve ecosystems, regulate wetlands, stabilize the climate and, very importantly, provide us with food and medicine.

Man has evolved hand in hand with flowers, recognizing them as a source of life and one of the most beautiful and important representations of nature. Seeing them as a divine expression and a way of approaching creation, it is estimated that human beings began using them in religious and funeral ceremonies around 7,000 years BC, and transplanting and cultivating them for decoration from the Sumerian and Egyptian cultures.

During the 10 years that Van Gogh painted, he was inspired by sunflowers, lilies and daisies, finding the wonder of color. Flowers for every third of May to remember the triumph of Constantine, the November poppy as a tribute to the fallen soldiers in the First World War or bouquets with different species to celebrate Mother’s Day, are just a sample of the importance of flowers in different cultures of the world.

In addition, flowers also produce something as powerful as their seeds, they produce sensations and inspire the human being. That is the raison d’être of the Flowers of Colombia: to inspire.

Floriculture for export in the country was born in the mid-1960s and, thanks to its quality, diversity and sustainability, it is preferred in the more than 100 countries to which it is exported. Its different color palettes, aromas, shapes and textures are unmatched.

Today, as humanity urgently seeks a change of direction, a return to nature and a revaluation of human relationships, we must inspire the world even more with flowers. They create a direct impact on happiness. Numerous studies from universities such as Rutgers, Harvard and Florida reiterate the ability of flowers to contribute to the emotional connection between people and manage stress, attributing to them immense emotional power in all areas in which the human being operates to accompany the expressions of love and friendship from people of all nationalities.

If we return to the emotional power of flowers, we relate it to the immense beauty of ours, and to this we add that buyers highlight the immense contributions that Colombian flower growers make in terms of job creation, development of rural communities and preservation of the environment, it is easy to understand why during this date we inspire love, conquering the hearts of men and women from the five continents.

As on Valentine’s Day, our flowers light up the world on any occasion, transmitting the best of Colombia and its people at the same time. The optimism, joy, diversity, spirituality and emotionality of 200,000 formal, direct and indirect workers, generated by this sector in our rural areas, permeate each of the stems that travel from national soils to different parts of the planet. This is a date that should fill us with pride because the Flowers of Colombia are its undisputed protagonists worldwide.

For those who celebrate it in Colombia, and also for those who don’t, happy Valentine’s Day.