Blooming China is full of vitality

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-07 11:00

CCTV news(News Network): Spring returns to the earth, everything revives, and the land of the motherland gradually becomes colorful, forming a vibrant picture.

In Guanzhong Village, Minhou County, Fujian Province, under the warm sunshine, clusters of plum blossoms and cherry blossoms adorn the branches, and the luxuriant flower trees are connected like clusters of pink clouds. The beautiful early spring scenery makes this place a good place for citizens to go outing. Tourists take out their mobile phones and cameras to take pictures of their beautiful moments in the sea of ​​flowers. There are also tourists who set up tables and chairs to enjoy flowers, view the scenery and make tea here.

This plum garden in Linhai, Zhejiang is backed by the ancient city wall. Dozens of plum blossoms are blooming sequentially according to the mountain, attracting citizens and tourists to come for outings. The elegant plum blossoms and the quaint city walls complement each other, and people appreciate the beauty of nature and history during the tour.

In Guangdong, plum blossoms of various colors are in full bloom on both sides of the Meijiang River in Meizhou. Plum blossom is the city flower of Meizhou. Locally selected varieties are widely planted and carefully managed. When the flowers bloom, citizens appreciate and taste plum blossoms, which has a special artistic conception. In Dongguan, sunflowers in Cuntou Village are blooming in spring. The village uses the free time of cultivated land to plant sunflowers, which can not only develop rural tourism, but also improve soil nutrition through crop rotation. During the Spring Festival holiday that just passed, Cuntou Village received more than 150,000 tourists.

In Wenxian County, Longnan, Gansu, rapeseed flowers are blooming all over the mountains; a golden sea of ​​flowers is formed on both sides of the Bailong River and Baishui River, a tributary of the Jialing River, which adds vitality to the early spring. The local area relies on viewing rapeseed flowers to create a beautiful rural tourist town, which drives the masses Increase income; in Shimianshan Village, Pingle County, Guangxi, more than 2,000 mu of plum flowers are in full bloom. Here, through the “enterprise + cooperative + farmer” model, one flower “blooms” an industry to help revitalize the countryside.