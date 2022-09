Princess Sissi was fond of candied ones, but also the ancient Romans used them to flavor wine or garnish dishes and food. Violets are just one of the flowers that can be used in the kitchen as well as to decorate rooms and gardens. It is in fact more and more frequent at a restaurant table to be served salads, soups or omelettes made from the most diverse flower petals: from primroses to nasturtiums, from geraniums to chrysanthemums.