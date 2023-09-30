Flowers, Moon, and Double Festivities: A Joyful Celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day

The Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day are celebrated with joyful flowers and a full moon – Scan of the Mid-Autumn Festival celebrated by people from all walks of life

Beijing, September 29 – The Mid-Autumn Festival and the first day of the National Day holiday were celebrated with colorful folk activities across the country, showcasing lively scenes of people from all walks of life coming together to celebrate. The “Double Festival” was filled with affection and joy.

In Sifangtai District, Shuangyashan City, Heilongjiang Province, citizens like Liu Jinxiang were busy preparing traditional dumplings, a must-have during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Liu shared, “Our family has a habit of cooking a table of dishes and having a reunion dinner at home during traditional festivals such as the Mid-Autumn Festival. This is a ritual that has persisted for many years.” Liu emphasized that the Mid-Autumn Festival is a traditional festival of the Chinese nation, and gathering for a reunion dinner makes the festival more complete.

Even in Chad, Africa, members of the Jiangxi Aid-Africa Medical Team celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival. They made origami rabbits and shared moon cakes with local medical workers, patients, and their families. Wang Lini, a member of the medical team, expressed, “Celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival in a different place, video chatting with my family is also a kind of reunion.”

The Summer Palace in Beijing attracted tourists from all over the country who marveled at its classical gardens and the display of 220 pots of blooming osmanthus trees. Among them was Li Xiaohua who planned to take his children to the Xuannan Cultural Museum in the evening for a lantern-lit visit. Li said, “After admiring the sweet-scented osmanthus in the Summer Palace, we will have a meaningful Mid-Autumn Festival.”

Beijing offered a plethora of cultural activities during the “Double Festival”, with 2,097 cultural events and nearly 10,000 activities available for citizens and tourists to enjoy. One example was the Osmanthus fragrans culture event held at the Summer Palace, specifically catered to teenagers.

In Anfu County, Jiangxi Province, a pagoda burning ceremony took place during the evening of the 29th. This custom, passed down for hundreds of years, involved burning pagodas made of tiles and straw and firewood inside. Participants lit the towers and prayed for a prosperous life and career.

Traditional rituals, such as moon worship ceremonies, were also held during the Mid-Autumn Festival. The second Renfengli Mid-Autumn Folk Culture Festival in Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province, organized a Moon Worshiping Ceremony where participants offered incense and wine to express good wishes for good weather and a full moon.

The Palace Museum in Beijing embraced traditional culture in its Mid-Autumn Mooncake “Treasure Box” series. The box design was inspired by cultural relics in the museum’s collection, displaying Chinese cultural heritage both inside and out.

This year’s Mid-Autumn Festival coincided with the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. The Asian Games Village arranged special theatrical performances themed around the Mid-Autumn Festival and the elegance of Jiangnan culture.

While families reunited, there were workers who stayed on the front lines to protect them. The Nanjing Railway Station, expecting peak passenger travel, made efforts to ensure smooth travel, such as optimizing entry and exit routes, extending ticket sales operation time, and increasing the number of ticket windows.

Doctors and medical staff also dedicated themselves to their duties during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Shi Dong, a deputy chief physician at the Seventh Department of Tianjin TEDA International Cardiovascular Hospital, emphasized that their duty as doctors is to protect the public’s life and health.

Farmers in Wuchang City, Heilongjiang Province, remained busy during the Mid-Autumn Festival as they harvested rice and prepared it for distribution throughout the country.

This year’s rare “double festival” celebration allowed people to deeply appreciate the close connection between “home” and “country”. Wang Shihua, who returned to Kaishan Island to commemorate her father and the island’s former director, Wang Jicai, echoed the sentiment. “To defend the island is to defend the country,” said Wang Jicai, a true hero. For Wang Shihua, returning to Kaishan Island was a reunion, and her heart was truly at ease.

The Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day holiday brought people together, celebrating traditions, culture, and the unity of family and country. With joyful flowers and a full moon, the “Double Festival” was a time of shared love and happiness.

