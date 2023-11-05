Fluminense defeats Boca Juniors and is proclaimed champion of the Copa Libertadores de América

Fluminense defeated Boca Juniors 1-2 this Saturday in the long-awaited final of the Copa Libertadores de América, played at the legendary Maracaná stadium in Rio de Janeiro. In this way, the Cup remains in Brazil, after the previous edition was won by Flamengo.

It was John Kennedy who restored hope to the Brazilian team after scoring a great goal in extra time and putting his team ahead on the scoreboard, after a very even first half, with a goal from Germán Cano for Fluminense and one from Luis Advincula for the the ‘Xeneizes’ at minute 72. In this way, Fluminense has achieved the first Copa Libertadores de América in its history.

The Rio team had only played in one final of the continental competition, in 2008, when they lost to the Quito League.

Fluminense maintains Brazilian dominance in the first continental competition since 2019, when Flamengo won, and continued in 2020 and 2021 with Palmeiras and Flamengo again in 2022. With RT

