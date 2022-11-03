On October 31, the Mengtian experimental module was lifted into the sky by the Long March 5B Yao-4 carrier rocket. As the “nerve center” of the Wenchang space launch site, the rocket control system team contributed greatly.

Promotional card for the construction mission of the space station at the Wenchang launch site

“Zero Window” ignition can not tolerate the slightest mistake

The rocket control system is known as the “nerve center” of the rocket, and its main function is to control the rocket to fly according to the predetermined trajectory and accurately enter the orbit. The control system team is responsible for the testing and launching of rocket instruments and equipment. Whether the performance and parameter status of these instruments and equipment are normal will directly affect the success or failure of the rocket’s flight.

Yu Peng, the task leader of the control system, told reporters: “The dream cabin and the core cabin can achieve precise docking under the condition of high-speed motion, and the ignition time error should be controlled within 1 second. To meet extremely high requirements, all test operations must be fast and accurate, and no mistakes can be tolerated.”

In order to ensure the “zero window” ignition, Yin Jingbo, the commander of the mission control system of the Mengtian capsule, led the team to repeatedly refine the pre-launch process. Nodes and every operation are precise and precise.

Yin Jingbo and Yu Peng discuss problems in the test hall

Theory and practice must be closely integrated. Multiple rounds of pre-launch process drills have enabled post personnel to master the timing of issuing each password and the content of each operation, ensuring that personnel can quickly interpret and give feedback on more than 400 states and more than 2,000 parameters.

“Golden Finger” Liu Jinjie observed and recorded test parameters

What if there is an accident? For the deduction of possible failures, they set more than 190 possible failure modes and formulated more than 410 disposal measures, all of which are to ensure that the rocket can be ignited on time.

Ten years of walking forward with a heavy load, just to shock the world

One minute on stage, ten years off stage. This ten-year foundation has been accumulated by this team bit by bit.

At the beginning of the construction of Wenchang Launch Site, the control system was under the condition of “one poverty and two whites” in the construction of software conditions. It learned the theoretical knowledge of the control system once, learned the theory of new signal rocket technology again and again, and debugged and installed the equipment again and again. The spirit of hard struggle, with nearly one million words of operating procedures and supporting teaching materials, laid the foundation for the control system.

During the 908 days of carrying the load, the control system team quickly repacked and set off. Rounds of professional lectures, perfecting documents over and over again, deductions and drills again and again, self-designed circuit sand table, connector operation box, practice theory, practice operation, practice coordination, focus on foolproof preparation, and use the skills of accumulation to win the turnaround. , the battle of honor, even if the long-distance three tasks are pushed again and again, it is difficult to stop their passion.

Control system personnel use the circuit sand table for on-site teaching

In the Spring Festival of 2020, the new crown epidemic is raging and spreading, nearly half of the staff cannot return to their positions as scheduled, the two first arrow missions are parallel, and the unfavorable factors such as inexplicable panic brought about by the epidemic are placed in front of the control system.

Yin Jingbo, the commander of the control system, recalled: “At that time, the ‘Golden Finger’ who served as the first flight mission of the Long March 5B and also the arrow operator of the Long March 7A, just finished working on one side, and quickly moved to the other side for testing. The technical state of sending tasks is different, our system ‘double-thinks’ and test preparations are late every night to ensure that the test preparations are more adequate during the day, and it is almost a continuous rotation of ‘white and black’.”

Slogan on the scene of the transition of the Long March 7 Jiaxing Arrow combination in March 2020

Liao Guorui, the 01 commander of the Mengtian capsule launch mission, told reporters: “I was in charge of the control system at that time. I was moved by the hard work of the staff, and I was impressed by the professionalism of many people who have been riveting on the post for nearly 90 days. Impressed.”

Tianhe core module mission control system mobilization

Fighting against the epidemic and walking to the sky was the firm belief and concerted action of the control system team at that time. Through this process of overcoming the difficulties, the comprehensive measurement and development capabilities of the control system team have been significantly improved, laying a solid foundation for the consecutive victories in the follow-up tasks.

The road is long and long, but perseverance will come

Difficulties show courage and perseverance, and hard work leads to success.

In 2021, after the Tianzhou-2 mission was suspended twice, the propellant was vented back and refilled twice. All the scientific and technical personnel of the measurement and development team shouted the battle cry of “do everything for the mission, and never turn back for the mission”. A mission relay that races against time and competes with problems.

The control system personnel have always remained awake, maintained their concentration, stabilized their minds, and stabilized their positions. They cooperated with various systems to help each other to overcome the difficulties together, and finally wrote a new miracle of aerospace with success.

Zhang Bo, commander of Tianzhou-2 control system

The high-density mission in 2022 will make time go by quickly. After the successful launch of the “Wentian” capsule, it will be put into the “Zhongxing”, “Mengtian” and “Tianzhou-5” three-engine missions in parallel for 90 days. The young team has never experienced this “ultra-high density”, and it coincides with the severe epidemic situation in Hainan, and the adverse effects of personnel exhaustion and static management and control have once again tested them.

The control system team deeply understands the “significant and extraordinary mission” of the space station construction task, maintains the “steady and steady” determination, establishes the belief in victory, and is determined to dare to fight, overcome the pressure of continuous high-density tasks, and overcome the impact of static control. Fighting and fighting under pressure fully demonstrated the excellent style of “responsibility before the war”.

Control system technicians participated in the transition activity of Mengtian experimental cabin

The control system personnel voluntarily gave up taking time off to accompany their wife and children, and stayed on the post for nearly 30 days, working overtime, in order to grasp the test status and process more accurately.

Sun Jing, the head of the servo mechanism responsible for the two rockets, was breastfeeding and took the young children to take care of them, only to devote more energy to the task.

Dou Tianheng, who is also a three-poster, Hao Jianjun, who postponed his marriage, Wang Puhua’s family who has two children alone… and so on.

Personnel on the control system arrow check the test status

Although ordinary and unknown, their careers are great.

Although it is hard and sleepy at night, they are happy.

Although it was difficult, they moved forward with a heavy load, but they lifted it lightly.

It is all because the beliefs of “strengthening the country in space” and “serving the country in space” have long been integrated into the blood, and constitute the “winning genes” that are striving to build a world-class space launch site and a space power. (Huang Guochang, Ni Jiankang, Zhang Zuotong, Xu Binru, Tang Yang)

(The manuscript is jointly planned by Xinhuanet and Wenchang Space Launch Site)

[

责编：张璋 ]